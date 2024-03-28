TÜRKİYE
Gaza to be included in UNESCO activity reports with Türkiye's initiative
When there are no children to teach, journalists to report, or anything left to rebuild, institutions like UNESCO lose their significance, says Turkish representative.
"An international system based on the rule of law is not just for some, but for everyone. If institutions want to maintain their legitimacy, they must be inclusive of everyone," said Ambassador Gulnur Aybet. / Photo: AA Archive
March 28, 2024

Palestine's Gaza will be included in future activity reports of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) through Türkiye's initiative.

Türkiye's Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Ambassador Gulnur Aybet, said the 219th Executive Board Meeting of the organisation was "intense and productive" in her speech on the final day of the meeting on Wednesday.

Even though parties cannot agree on everything, with some understanding, they can reach a consensus on some points that are found acceptable, the envoy underlined.

This would determine "how far we can advance this organisation," she said.

Aybet explained that "the entire UN system emerged from the ashes of a devastating war on a global scale, where atrocities were committed, and as a result, these institutions were established with the aim of ‘never again.’" But wars and atrocities have been continuing despite the UN's founding principles.

She expressed concern that when there are no children to teach, journalists to report, or anything left to rebuild, the mission of these institutions loses its significance.

'Not just for some, but for everyone'

In her address, the Turkish representative also stressed the need for transparency and the timely sharing of necessary documents, indicating that this would facilitate healthy discussions.

"We should not shy away from discussion. Debate is healthy; it makes us aware of each other's sensitivities, and this is what makes us strong as UNESCO," she said.

While welcoming UNESCO's Action Plan for Gaza, the envoy expressed dissatisfaction with its presentation format, stressing that agenda items should be shared and discussed with member states before the session begins, facilitating consensus building.

Aybet reminded colleagues that their duties encompass the principles underlying the UN system, extending beyond UNESCO's name and that in a time of declining trust in international institutions, it is their responsibility to rebuild this trust.

"An international system based on the rule of law is not just for some, but for everyone. If institutions want to maintain their legitimacy, they must be inclusive of everyone," she said, urging institutions to not fear change.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
