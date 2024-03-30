WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bomb explosion in northern Syria leaves several dead, many injured
Car bomb explosion in Azez town of northern Syria results in four deaths, twenty injuries, and intensified security measures, with investigations underway.
The YPG/PKK terrorists carry out such attacks but do not claim responsibility as they end up harming civilians.  / Photo: AFP
March 30, 2024

At least four individuals were killed and twenty others were injured in a bomb explosion in Syria's northwestern town of Azaz.

The late Saturday incident evolved when a bomb concealed within a vehicle detonated on a busy street within the opposition-controlled area of Azaz, situated across from the Turkish town of Kilis, according to Anadolu Agency.

Initial reports suggest that the bomb attack claimed the lives of four civilians and inflicted injuries on twenty individuals.

Reuters news agency, citing locals and rescuers, reported that at least seven people were killed and 30 others injured.

"It's timing comes with heavy congestion by shoppers," said Yaseen Shalabi who was near the site of the explosion shopping with his family.

RelatedPKK/YPG attack on civilian settlement kills one, injures several in Syria

YPG/PKK suspected in recent attack

In response to the attack, security measures have been heightened in the surrounding vicinity and the wounded have been transported to Azaz Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Local security forces have launched an investigation into the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Residents and opposition forces against Bashar Assad in the mainly Arab-populated northwest have long suspected the YPG who occupy large swathes of areas in northeast Syria and east of the Euphrates river in northern Syria.

YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK — an internationally recognised terrorist organisation — backed by the US and other Western nations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
