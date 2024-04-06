WORLD
3 MIN READ
US prepares for Iran retaliation after Israel hit Tehran's Syria embassy
Iran retaliatory attack would include a swarm of Shahed loitering drones and cruise missiles, CBS News reports, citing US intelligence, as Tehran tells Washington to step aside and "not get dragged in Netanyahu's trap."
US prepares for Iran retaliation after Israel hit Tehran's Syria embassy
Iranian attend funeral procession for seven Revolutionary Guard Corps members killed in an Israeli strike on Tehran's embassy in Syria,  / Photo: AFP
April 6, 2024

The United States is on high alert and preparing for a possible attack by Iran targeting Israeli or American assets in the region in response to Israel's strike on the Iranian embassy in Syria, a US official said.

"We're definitely at a high state of vigilance," the official said in confirming a CNN report that said an attack could come in the next week.

Israeli warplanes bombed Iran's embassy in Damascus on Monday in a strike that killed an Iranian military commander and marked a major escalation in Israel's war with its regional adversaries.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps has said that seven Iranian military advisers died in the strike, including Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander in its Quds Force, which is an elite paramilitary force.

Iran has said it reserves the right "to take a decisive response."

US President Joe Biden discussed the threat from Iran in a phone call on Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The US has picked up intelligence that Iran is planning a retaliatory attack that would include a swarm of Shahed loitering drones and cruise missiles," CBS News reported on Friday.

"Officials say the timing and target are unknown, but a proportional response to the Damascus attack would be to hit an Israeli diplomatic facility. The attack is likely to come between now and the end of Ramadan next week," the American news site reported.

RelatedIsrael targeted WCK aid workers 'systematically, car by car' — Jose Andres

Iran tells US to step aside

Iran said it asked the US to "step aside" as it responds to Israeli attack on its embassy.

"In a written message, the Islamic Republic of Iran warns US leadership not to get dragged in Netanyahu's trap for US: Stay away so you won't get hurt," Mohammad Jamshidi, the Iranian president's deputy chief of staff for political affairs, wrote on X.

"In response US asked Iran not to target American facilities."

Meanwhile, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah called the Israeli attack on the Iranian diplomatic mission a turning point and said Tehran's retaliation is "inevitable."

Israeli media reported that authorities in Tel Aviv are considering opening shelters amid Iranian threats of retaliation.

The Israeli army has decided to call up reserve soldiers to its Aerial Defense Array, in a move described by local media as a precautionary measure against possible retaliatory attacks from Iran.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us