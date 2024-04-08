Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar has said that he personally informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that there is no common ground between the Turkish and Greek Cypriot sides in Cyprus island.

Speaking at a press conference at Ercan Airport on his return from a visit to the US on Sunday, Tatar said the Greek Cypriot side creates the perception that "there will be a new negotiation process on Cyprus."

He said they put an end to this perception with their contacts in the US.

He noted that the UN Secretary-General's Personal Representative Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar is working to investigate whether there is a common ground between the parties in the Mediterranean island of Cyprus.

Sovereign equality and equal international status of TRNC

Tatar also emphasised that he explained his policy of confirming the sovereign equality and equal international status of the TRNC to all the officials he met.

"If they think that they will press us and force us to the negotiation table at a time when embargoes and isolations continue, this would be wrong. We will not accept it. We are pursuing a new policy, and this policy is also quite clear and explicit," he said.

He also said that Guterres respects the attitude of the Turkish Cypriot side, noting that no process can start with coercion.

Tatar pointed out that he conveyed to his interlocutors that only with the acceptance of the acquired rights of the Turkish Cypriots could progress be made in the negotiations.

He emphasised that if there is to be an agreement on the island now, it will be through the recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Tatar said they will never compromise on their rights and will not step back from the policy of "sovereign equality and equal international status" that they advocate.

President Tatar held meetings with Guterres, US State Department officials, representatives of think tanks and executives of non-governmental organisations during his visit to the US, which began on April 5.