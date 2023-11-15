Türkiye has extended congratulations to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on the 40th anniversary of its foundation.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate the November 15 Republic Day of our brothers in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, who are celebrating the 40th anniversary of its foundation today.

"I remember with mercy the heroes who said 'stop' to occupation, captivity and oppression with their epic struggle, and I send my greetings to the people of Cyprus," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on X on Wednesday.

Türkiye will continue to stand by Turkish Cypriots, he stressed.

Meanwhile, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz attended the celebrations in TRNC's capital Lefkosa and said Türkiye demonstrates a strong will to protect the rights of the Turkish Cypriots.

"For us, Cyprus is not a problem, it is a national cause. The issue is to end one-sided approaches far from reality towards a solution," he said.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the TRNC is an integral part of the Turkic world.

"We stand by the TRNC and the Turkish Cypriot people under all circumstances and conditions," Fidan said on X.

Meanwhile, the Turkish National Defense Ministry also voiced strong support for the TRNC. "We will continue to stand by the Turkish Cypriots from now on, as we have done so far!" the ministry said on X.

The TRNC was established on November 15, 1983, almost a decade after Türkiye’s Cyprus Peace Operation on the island, which stopped persecution and violence against Turkish Cypriots by ultra-nationalist Greek Cypriots.

The island has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Türkiye is a guarantor country for the TRNC and fully supports a two-state solution on the island based on sovereign equality and equal international status between its two states.

Turkish warships open to public at TRNC for its 40th anniversary

Turkish warships visited the ports of Gazimagusaand Girne in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) for the 40th anniversary of its establishment.

According to a written statement from the TRNC Security Forces Command, the TCG Giresun Frigate, TCG Burakreis Submarine, and TCG Bartin Corvette from the Turkish Naval Forces Command visited the ports of the TRNC.

Additionally, between 10 am to 5 pm local time (1100-1800GMT), the TCG Giresun will be open to the public off the Girne Yacht Harbor, with the TCG Burakreis to anchor at the Girne Harbor and the TCG Bartin at Gazimagusa Harbor.