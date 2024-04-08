US President Joe Biden has said that college graduates would see "life-changing" relief from his new plan to ease debt burdens for more than 30 million borrowers, the latest attempt by the Democratic president to make good on a campaign promise that could buoy his standing with young voters who are critical of Biden's Gaza war policy.

Biden detailed the initiative, which has been in the works for months, during a trip to Wisconsin on Monday, one of a handful of battleground states that could decide the outcome of Biden's likely rematch with Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee.

Biden said he wanted to "give everybody a fair shot" and the "freedom to chase their dreams" as he lamented the rising cost of higher education.

"Even when they work hard and pay their student loans, their debt increases and not diminishes," he said. "Too many people feel the strain and stress, wondering if they can get married, have their first child, start a family, because even if they get by, they still have this crushing, crushing debt."

Biden's trip comes less than a week after primary voting in Wisconsin that highlighted political weaknesses for Biden as he prepares for the general election.

More than 48,000 Democratic voters chose "uninstructed" instead of Biden, more than double his narrow margin of victory in the state in 2020.

Biden's results, which echoed similar protest votes in states like Michigan and Minnesota, have rattled Democrats who are eager to solidify the coalition that catapulted him into the White House in the first place.

A critical fracture has been the war in the Middle East. Young voters are more likely to disapprove of Biden's enduring support for Israel's military invasion in Gaza, which has caused tens of thousands of casualties among Palestinian civilians.

Some have also been impatient with Biden's attempts to wipe away student loan debt. The US Supreme Court last year foiled his first attempt to forgive hundreds of billions of dollars in loans, a decision that Biden called a "mistake."

Since then, the White House has pursued debt relief through other targeted initiatives, including those for public service workers and low-income borrowers. Administration officials said they have canceled $144 billion in student loans for almost 4 million Americans.

At the same time, the Department of Education has been working on a more expansive plan to replace Biden's original effort. Although the new federal rule has not yet been issued, Monday's announcement was an opportunity to energise young voters whose support Biden will need to defeat Trump in November.

Republicans said Biden's plan shifts the financial burden of college tuition onto taxpayers who didn't take out loans to attend school.

“This is an unfair ploy to buy votes before an election and does absolutely nothing to address the high cost of education that puts young people right back into debt," said Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who chairs a committee on education and other issues.

Gaza — top of mind

Nearly 15 percent of Democrats in Dane County, home to Madison, voted "uninstructed." That is nearly double the statewide total of 8 percent.

Democratic US Representative Mark Pocan, who represents Madison, said he was struck that concerns about Israel's invasion of Gaza were top of mind among voters at five town halls over the past two weeks in more rural parts of his district.

"I was surprised to see the intensity on the issue of Gaza coming not from a student voice out of Madison, but older voters in more rural parts of the district," Pocan said.

Pocan said the number of "uninstructed" votes shows the concern in Wisconsin and that Biden needs to address it. He said he planned to talk directly with Biden about it on Monday.

"I just want to make sure he knows that if we're going to have a problem, that could be the problem in Wisconsin," Pocan said.