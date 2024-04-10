WORLD
UN chief heartbroken by Muslims in Gaza, Sudan unable to celebrate Eid
Antonio Guterres says many Muslims will not be able to celebrate Eid because of conflict and hunger.
Israel has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians since an October 7 [Photo: AA] / AA
April 10, 2024

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that his heart is "broken" knowing that many Muslims in Gaza, Sudan and other places will not be able to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan because of conflict and hunger.

"Every year, I express my best wishes for Eid al-Fitr to the Muslim community around the world," Guterres said in his Eid message on X.

"My heart is broken knowing that in Gaza, Sudan and many other places -- because of conflict and hunger -- so many Muslims will not be able to celebrate properly," he added.

Sudan has been ravaged by clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April last year.

More than 13,000 people have been killed and over 8 million have been displaced according to the UN, while half the population, or 25 million people, are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Israel has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians since an October 7 cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas which claimed 1,200 lives.

Much of Gaza's infrastructure has since been destroyed and 1.9 million residents forcibly displaced, leaving them at risk of disease and famine.

SOURCE:AA
