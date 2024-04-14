Countries around the world have expressed concerns that Iran's strikes on Israel could further destabilise the Middle East and called for restraint.

Iran launched drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday night in response to an April 1 strike in Damascus that killed several Iranian commanders.

Iran is said to have fired more than 300 projectiles at Israel, many of which were intercepted by Tel Aviv and its allies.

Here is how the international community has reacted:

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned "the serious escalation".

"I am deeply alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation," he added, calling on parties to "avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East".

European Union

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has called on Iran to "immediately cease" attacks.

"All actors must now refrain from further escalation and work to restore stability in the region," she said in a message on X.

NATO

NATO has condemned the attack as an "escalation" of regional unrest and urged restraint on all sides.

"We condemn Iran’s overnight escalation, call for restraint, and are monitoring developments closely. It is vital that the conflict in the Middle East does not spiral out of control," spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah said.

G7

Leaders of G7 nations have condemned Iran's attack on Israel and called for "restraint" from all sides.

"We unanimously condemned Iran's unprecedented attack against Israel", European Council President Charles Michel wrote on X, following video talks.

"We will continue all our efforts to work towards de-escalation. Ending the crisis in Gaza as soon as possible, notably through an immediate ceasefire, will make a difference."

Gulf Cooperation Council

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassem al Bedaiwi, has urged involved parties to exercise restraint to prevent any further escalation that threatens the stability of the region.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan has called Iran’s retaliatory strikes “legitimate defence.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, said that Israel’s attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1 was "against all diplomatic norms and international laws."

Since October 7, it added, Tel Aviv has continued to commit "genocide" and has killed more than 33,000 civilians in Gaza.

It has tried to divert global attention from its "crimes" by "violating the space of other countries and spreading insecurity," it maintained.

Related Iran's Raisi calls first direct attack on Israel 'legitimate defence'

Albania

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has said that Iran's attack poses a threat to destabilise the region irreversibly.

Rama added that Albania stands in solidarity with the Israeli people and "fully endorse our partners' endeavours toward de-escalation."

Austria

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has expressed a "firm commitment" to Israel's security.

"Iran‘s attack on Israel is to be condemned in the strongest possible terms," Nehammer said.

Nehammer also called on Iran to immediately stop the hostilities.

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has expressed "deep concern" over the rising tensions.

The ministry called on all parties to "exercise restraint and avoid a dangerous escalation that would further destabilise the situation in the Middle East."

Bahrain

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry has called for "commitment to de-escalation, restraint, and avoiding escalation to spare the peoples of the region from the consequences of this dangerous escalation."

Belarus

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has also expressed deep concern over the situation.

The ministry called on the international community and international organisations to "take measures" and "consolidate efforts for the urgent stabilisation of the situation."

Belgium

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has said Iran's direct attack on Israel is a "dangerous escalation of violence" in the region.

Britain

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has condemned the "reckless" strikes, which he said "risk inflaming tensions and destabilising the region."

"Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard."

He also called for "calm heads to prevail" and that "we'll be working with our allies to de-escalate the situation".

Bulgaria

Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry has expressed "deep concern" following the "unacceptable Iranian attack," saying this is an "unprecedented escalation."

"Lasting and sustainable peace in the Middle East could be achieved only with full respect for the founding principles of the Charter of the UN and all relevant international treaties and conventions," the ministry said in a statement.

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Ottawa "unequivocally condemns Iran's airborne attacks", adding:

"We stand with Israel."

China

China's Foreign Ministry also urged restraint, characterising the attack as "the latest spillover of the Gaza conflict".

The ministry called for the implementation of a recent UN Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire there, saying the "conflict must end now".

"China calls on the international community, especially countries with influence, to play a constructive role for the peace and stability of the region," it added.

Croatia

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has "strongly condemned" Iran's attack on Israel, saying that it is a dangerous development that requires efforts to de-escalate.

Czechia

Czechia's Foreign Ministry has "firmly" condemned "the destabilising behaviour of Iran and its proxies," reiterating "Israeli right to self-defence."

Denmark

Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen has condemned the development.

"I urge everyone to show restraint and de-escalate the situation," he said.

"Iran’s destabilising role in the Middle East is unacceptable — and so is this attack.”

Estonia

Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has condemned the attacks and urged everyone to work towards de-escalating.

Egypt

Cairo's Foreign Ministry has expressed its "deep concern" at the escalation of hostilities and called for "maximum restraint".

The ministry's statement also warned of the "risk of the regional expansion of the conflict", and added that Egypt would be "in direct contact with all parties to the conflict to try and contain the situation".

Finland

Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has "strongly" condemned Iran’s "reckless attack" on Israel, saying it is now of utmost importance to de-escalate.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron has said on X:

"I condemn in the strongest terms the unprecedented attack launched by Iran against Israel, which carries the risk of destabilising the region".

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has condemned the Iranian attack as "irresponsible and unjustifiable", saying "Iran risks a regional conflagration," his spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the attack took the region to the "edge of a precipice" and had "plunged the entire region into chaos".

Greece

Greek government "unequivocally condemns" Iran’s attacks which constitute a "severe deterioration" of the already strained situation in the region.

"Such actions pose a significant danger to both regional and international security. It is absolutely essential to prevent any further spread of hostilities," the Foreign Ministry wrote on X.

Hungary

"We condemn last night's attack against Israel, and pray for the safety of the Israeli people," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on X.

Iceland

"Iceland condemns Iran's attack on Israel. It is as important as ever to show restraint to prevent further escalation of an already extremely serious situation in the region," Iceland's Foreign Minister Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord has said.

India

India said it was "seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran, which threatens the peace and security in the region."

"We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

India, it added, is closely monitoring the evolving situation and Indian embassies in the region are in close touch with the Indian community.

“It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region,” the statement further said.

Indonesia

Indonesia's Foreign Ministry has said it was "deeply concerned" over the escalation in tensions and called on the UN Security Council "to act immediately to de-escalate tensions."

"A just settlement of the Palestinian issue through the two-state solution will be the key to maintaining regional security," it added.

Iraq

Iraq's President Abdel Latif Rashid has called for a "reduction of tensions", warned against the "spread of conflict" and emphasised" the need to stop the aggression against Gaza and to find a solution to the Palestinian question, given this is a fundamental element to the stability of the region".

Ireland

Ireland's Prime Minister Simon Harris has condemned the "reckless" attack, urging all sides to "show restraint now and to avoid any escalation in military action and the devastation that would cause"

Italy

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has condemned the attack and said she feared "destabilisation of the region" which "we are continuing to work to avoid."

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also said, “We are following with attention and concern what is happening in the Middle East”.

Tajani said he maintains ongoing communication with the Italian embassies both in Tel Aviv and Tehran.

“Having consulted the prime minister and the defence minister, the government is ready to manage any type of scenario," he said.

Japan

Japan has "strongly" condemned Iran's drone strikes, calling it an "escalation of events."

A Foreign Ministry statement said it is "deeply" concerned about the situation.

"This attack is one that further worsens the current Middle East situation. We are deeply concerned and strongly condemn this sort of escalation," the statement said.

"Peace and stability is especially important for Japan, and the government will continue to take the necessary diplomatic steps to prevent a deterioration of the situation, it added.

Kazakhstan

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry has expressed deep concern over the escalation and called on all parties to exercise restraint.

"Kazakhstan reiterates its strong support for the international community's efforts to stabilise the situation and ensure security in the region," it added.

Kosovo

Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani has said on X that her country joins allies around the world in condemning Iran's attack against Israel.

"Now, more than ever, the world needs to prioritise ending hostilities and fostering lasting peace," Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti wrote on X, condemning the attack.

Latvia

Latvian Foreign Ministry has said it condemns the attack "in the strongest terms possible," and mentioned the need for "immediate de-escalation."

Lithuania

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis also condemned the attack and called on everyone to show utmost restraint.

Luxembourg

Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel has said his country "strongly condemns" the Iranian drone and missile attacks, saying this is "another threat to regional security."

Malta

Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg has said he "unreservedly condemn" the attacks, urging "maximum restraint" by all parties.

"I condemn this large-scale attack on Israel and urge all parties to show restraint. An immediate ceasefire is long overdue," he wrote on X.

Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has dubbed Iran’s attack as a "consequence of the Israeli government breaking international laws" by bombing the Iranian consulate on April 1.

He said the attack and war between the two regional rivals was not "good for the world economy and peace," the local English daily Malay Mail reported.

“The war between Iran and Israel that started after the Zionist Israeli government attacked the Iranian embassy, which is against international law, is a consequence of one’s actions. When you break the law you invite a reaction."

Moldova

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has condemned Iran’s attack on Israel and expressed full support for the international community’s efforts to prevent escalation.

“Our thoughts are with all those who want peace in the Middle East and globally,” she said on X.

“We stand in solidarity with Israel and its people, as regional security in the entire Middle East is seriously threatened, and further escalation must be avoided,” said Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi.

Netherlands

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte has called the situation after the recent development "very worrying."

"Earlier today the Netherlands and other countries told Iran loud and clear to refrain from attacking Israel," Rutte said, adding that the Netherlands "strongly condemns" Iran's attacks on Israel.

"Further escalation must be avoided," he urged.

New Zealand

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Foreign Minister Winston Peters have condemned Iran’s aerial strikes, describing them as "shocking and illegal."

“These attacks are a major challenge to peace and stability in a region already under enormous pressure," Luxon said calling on all parties to "step down from further retaliatory action."

"We fully support efforts by those in the region, and beyond, to contain the tensions and protect innocent lives,” he added.

North Macedonia

North Macedonia's Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani has said the attack is a serious escalation of the already fragile situation in the Middle East.

Norway

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store has said Norway is "deeply worried by developments," and condemned the Iranian attacks.

Calling the Iranian attack "illegal and dangerous," Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide condemned the development and warned that the attack would further "deteriorate an already extremely volatile situation."

Related Israeli army conducts 16 massacres a day in Gaza: report

Pakistan

Pakistan has termed the escalation of tensions in the Middle East a "breakdown of diplomacy."

"Today's developments demonstrate the consequences of the breakdown of diplomacy," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"These also underline the "grave" implications in cases where the UN Security Council is unable to fulfil its responsibilities of maintaining international peace and security."

Poland

Poland's Foreign Ministry has urged "Iran and its allies to exercise restraint and immediately cease hostilities." It condemned the attack "in strongest terms."

"We urge Iran ensuring stability and peace in the region is paramount," it added.

Portugal

Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro has said his government "vehemently condemns" Iran’s attack on Israel, calling for restraint to avoid an escalation of violence.

Qatar

Qatar has expressed "deep concern" following the strikes and called on "all parties to halt escalation" and "exercise maximum restraint".

The emirate, which has been engaged in weeks of talks with Israel and Hamas and mediated a hostage exchange between Tehran and Washington in September urged the international community to "take urgent action to defuse the tension and de-escalate."

Romania

Romania's Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu has expressed "deep concern," saying her country "strongly condemns" Iran’s attack and calls for avoiding further escalation.

Russia

Russia's Foreign Ministry has expressed "extreme concern over the latest dangerous escalation in the region" and urged all sides to "show restraint".

"We are counting on the regional states to solve the existing problems with political and diplomatic means," the ministry said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Foreign Ministry has voiced its concern at the "military escalation" and called on "all parties to exercise utmost restraint and spare the region and its peoples from the dangers of war".

It went on to urge the UN Security Council "to assume its responsibility towards maintaining international peace and security".

Singapore

Singapore also condemned Iran's aerial attacks, saying these “escalating attacks exacerbate tensions and further destabilise an already tense region.”

"Singapore remains deeply concerned about the volatile situation in the Middle East, and the continuing danger of the war in Gaza triggering a wider regional conflagration,” a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

Singapore calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid escalatory actions, it added.

Slovakia

"I strongly condemn #Iran’s attack on #Israel. Further escalation must be avoided," Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova wrote on X.

Slovenia

Slovenia's Foreign Ministry has condemned the Iranian attacks and called for de-escalation and restraint.

Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called for restraint, saying Madrid "will always condemn all forms of violence which threaten the security and the well-being of innocent civilians."

Sweden

On X, Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom has called for de-escalation of an "already deteriorating" regional security situation by condemning the attack.

Switzerland

Switzerland's Foreign Ministry has also condemned Iran's drone and missile attacks and said: "The spiral of escalation must stop immediately."

Syrian regime

The Syria regime has said ally Iran acted in self-defence with a massive overnight attack on Israel.

"Iran's response... is a legitimate right to self-defence" against Israel, regime's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian by phone, according to a report carried by state news agency SANA.

Mekdad also described the Iranian response as "appropriate", SANA added.

Tunisia

Tunisia's Foreign Ministry has said, "allowing Israel to continue violating international law with impunity will lead to grave consequences that threaten the security and stability of the region."

UAE

The UAE's Foreign Ministry also called for "exercising maximum restraint to avoid serious repercussions and prevent the region from sliding into new levels of instability."

Ukraine

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned the attack, saying Iran's actions "threaten the entire region and the world, just as Russia's actions threaten a larger conflict".

"The obvious collaboration between the two regimes in spreading terror must face a resolute and united response from the world", he wrote on X.

United States

US President Joe Biden has promised "ironclad" support for Israel after holding an urgent meeting with top security officials.

"I just met with my national security team for an update on Iran's attacks against Israel. Our commitment to Israel's security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad," Biden said on X, posting a picture of the meeting in the White House Situation Room.