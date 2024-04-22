TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Greece hold talks on confidence-building measures
Turkish Defence Ministry says that the meeting took place in a positive spirit.
April 22, 2024

Delegations from Türkiye and Greece have conducted a new round of talks on confidence-building measures, the Turkish National Defence Ministry has announced.

The Greek Defence Ministry hosted the meeting on Monday.

“Both delegations included ambassadors, high-ranking military officers, as well as other officials,” the Turkish ministry said on X.

The two sides reviewed previously agreed measures during the ongoing year, and discussed the implementation plan for 2025, the statement said, adding: “The meeting was held in a positive spirit. The next meeting will be hosted by the Turkish side."

Friendly Relations, Good-Neighbourliness

In December 2023, during Erdogan's visit to Athens, the two nations signed the Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good-Neighbourliness.

The declaration underlined the need to continue efforts to improve relations for the benefit of both societies in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual trust.

Against this backdrop, they agreed to engage in continuing constructive and meaningful consultations based on political dialogue, positive agenda and confidence-building measures, and refraining from acts and statements that might undermine the spirit of the declaration.

