TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye will play important guiding role in region: Iraqi Turkmen Front
Lauding the Development Road Project, which would diversify Iraq's income beyond oil, ITF head Hasan Turan says the project would also repress the PKK terror group's presence.
Türkiye will play important guiding role in region: Iraqi Turkmen Front
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with representatives of the Iraqi Turkmen Community during his official visit to Baghdad, Iraq. / Photo: AA Archive
April 27, 2024

The visit to Iraq this week by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was historic and marked a new phase in improving bilateral ties, the head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF) has said.

"We believe that Türkiye and President Erdogan will play an important guiding role in the region's current complex political and security equation," Hasan Turan told Anadolu Agency on Friday.

Turan said he sees a historic chance in economic cooperation between Türkiye and Iraq, similar to the Kirkuk-Yumurtalik Oil Pipeline project in the 1970s.

He added that the Development Road Project is significant for Iraq as it would diversify the country's income beyond oil.

"We believe that with the implementation of the project, the presence of PKK (terrorists) in the region will also be ended," he said.

Highlighting that 26 agreements were signed during Erdogan's visit, Turan noted Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani's commitment to strengthening ties with Ankara.

RelatedHow Erdogan's visit to Iraq reaped fruits of solid diplomacy

Resolving Baghdad-Erbil tensions

Turan also emphasised the need for a fair local administration in Kirkuk and proposed a joint administration and rotating governor system.

He noted that Erdogan's opinion and advice on the issue were important.

The ITF leader said Türkiye could significantly resolve tensions between the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government and Baghdad.

Underlining one of the biggest problems in Erbil-Baghdad relations is oil exports, Turan emphasised that Ankara's role in mediating the problem will have positive repercussions, given that oil exports are made through Türkiye.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us