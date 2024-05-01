TÜRKİYE
Türkiye to join S Africa's genocide case against Israel — FM Fidan
The Turkish foreign minister announces Türkiye's decision to join the genocide case against Israel at the top UN court, stating that Ankara will soon complete its legal preparations for the case.
Expressing hopes for a favourable progression in the ICJ proceedings, Fidan emphasised the longstanding efforts Türkiye has undertaken in preparation for this decision. /Photo: AA / Others
May 1, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said Türkiye will join South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

"Türkiye will seek to join in South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice," Fidan said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a joint press conference following a meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi at the ministry, Fidan addressed the issue, highlighting the discussions held during his recent visit to Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Fidan indicated that during his diplomatic engagements with countries recognising Palestine as a state, including members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League, some nations expressed readiness to take a stance on the matter.

Proceeding with legal work

Fidan mentioned Nicaragua and Colombia as countries that have already adopted a concrete position on the case, underscoring Türkiye's intention to join the legal proceedings.

"In light of the evaluations we have made today, we have presented the outcome to our esteemed President, and in accordance with the political decision taken, I would like to announce for the first time from here that Türkiye has decided to intervene in the case initiated by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice," Fidan stated.

Expressing hopes for a favourable progression in the ICJ proceedings, Fidan emphasised the longstanding efforts Türkiye has undertaken in preparation for this decision.

"We will now proceed with our legal work following the political decision taken by our President and after it has been announced to the world. In the meantime, we will continue to engage with all friendly and allied countries to explore further steps and encourage additional countries to join the application," Fidan said.

Fidan added that Ankara will continue to stand by the Palestinian people “under all circumstances.”

South Africa's case at the ICJ

Late last year, South Africa filed a case at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of committing genocide in Palestine's Gaza.

An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Israel has waged an unrelenting offensive on the Palestinian enclave since a cross-border attack by Hamas last October 7 which killed some 1,200 people.

More than 34,500 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and thousands injured amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling siege on the seaside enclave, leaving most of its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85 percent of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine, according to the UN.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
