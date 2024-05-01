Türkiye has strongly criticised the use of the veto power at the UN Security Council as a hindrance to Palestine's rightful place among nations.

"Türkiye firmly believes that the use of the veto power in the UN Security Council should not obstruct the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people. It should not be a barrier to an immediate ceasefire either," Ahmet Yildiz, Türkiye’s permanent representative to the UN, told the General Assembly on Wednesday.

Highlighting the significance of addressing a veto by a permanent member of the Security Council on the draft resolution for Palestine's admission to the UN, Yildiz affirmed Türkiye's "unwavering support for Palestine's application for full UN membership."

He urged the international community to urgently address the Palestinian question and recognise the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people.

Yildiz lamented about the impasse in the Council, labeling it as a serious setback to the founding principles of the UN and its mandate to maintain international peace and security.

Related Türkiye to join S Africa's genocide case against Israel — FM Fidan

Underscoring the enduring challenge posed by the Palestine issue to peace and security in the Middle East, the Turkish envoy stressed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and condemned the brutal assault and displacement of Palestinians.

He emphasised the urgent need for the implementation of relevant Council resolutions and measures issued by the International Court of Justice, and strongly opposed any military offensive against Rafah in southern Gaza.

Saying that international law is applicable to all countries "without distinction and discrimination," Yildiz affirmed that "No state is above the law."

"The consequences of abandonment of international law will only bring more instability, more aggression, more conflict, and more suffering," Yildiz warned, expressing concerns about the regional spill-over of the conflict.

Calling for international action to compel Israel to ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza, he reaffirmed Türkiye's strong support for the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) and condemned smear campaigns against it.

Yildiz noted Türkiye's commitment to ending the conflict and bringing permanent peace and stability to the region through a two-state solution.

"Türkiye will continue its tireless efforts towards ending this conflict as well as bringing permanent peace and stability to the region," he affirmed, asserting that Palestinians deserve nothing less than a future of dignity, freedom and prosperity.