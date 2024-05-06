TÜRKİYE
16 PKK terrorists, including terror ringleaders neutralised in N Iraq
Turkish security forces conduct an air operation in the Hakurk, Metina and Gara regions of northern Iraq to target terrorist hideouts.
“Our determination to obliterate terrorist nests continues with growing impact and intense pressure," the ministry said. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
May 6, 2024

Turkish security forces “neutralised” 16 PKK terrorists, including a number of terrorist ringleaders, in northern Iraq, an area near the Turkish border, the country’s National Defence Ministry has announced.

The terrorists were neutralised in an air operation conducted in the Hakurk, Metina, and Gara regions of northern Iraq, the ministry announced on X on Monday.

The ministry reiterated its resolve “to eradicate terrorism and rescue our nation from this scourge.”

PKK in northern Iraq

“Our determination to obliterate terrorist nests continues with growing impact and intense pressure," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks on Türkiye.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

