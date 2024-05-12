Catalans vote in a regional election that offers the possibility of the return to power of a separatist politician who led a breakaway attempt in 2017, or an anti-independence government led by the Socialist Party.

Polls close at 1800 GMT with results expected at around 2000 GMT on Sunday.

Opinion polls forecast a comfortable lead for Socialist candidate Salvador Illa over the hardline separatist Junts and its more moderate rival Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), which currently governs the wealthy northeastern region.

A Catalan government led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists would end a decade of separatist governments that have roiled Spanish politics and would be a vindication of Sanchez's conciliatory approach with the region.

But whoever wins will probably have to govern with alliances since no party looks likely to reach the 68-seat threshold for a majority on its own, meaning Sunday's vote could herald the start of coalition talks lasting well beyond the election.

Junts' candidate is Carles Puigdemont, who was Catalonia's president during the ill-fated attempt to wrest the region from Spain in 2017 before he fled to self-imposed exile in Belgium.

Puigdemont has for years faced prosecution in Spain over the independence bid, and campaigned from southern France. But he is set to return home following an amnesty put forward by the Socialist government in Madrid that would annul his arrest warrant and has vowed to resurrect an independence bid.

Related What is happening in Catalonia and what happens next?

Opinion surveys

A poll of polls published by El Pais newspaper last week showed the Socialists stand to win 40 seats in the Catalan assembly, with Junts forecast to get 34 and ERC 26.

However some surveys showed that around 40 percent of voters were undecided, so any outcome is possible, and the winning party is likely to need to find a governing partner.

If the Socialists win they may seek an alliance with ERC or Junts, although both separatist parties have so far ruled that out.

Failing that, they could attempt an even more unlikely partnership with the PP, their main rivals at a national level.

If they took power, Junts and ERC would seek to lead a new pro-independence government. But some opinion surveys have forecast they would fall short of the seats required, including with the support of smaller separatist parties.

It is uncertain what the impact on Sunday's vote will be of Sanchez's surprising five-day break from office last month to weigh his possible resignation over what he said was a smear campaign directed against his family by right-wing opponents.

His break "has mobilised a lot the Socialist vote" in Catalonia, said a Socialist source.