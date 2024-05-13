WORLD
2 MIN READ
Armenian police detain dozens of protesters opposing Azerbaijan land deal
Armenia has agreed to hand over territory it has occupied since the 1990s and has started border delimitation efforts, in a bid to secure a peace deal with Baku.
Armenian police detain dozens of protesters opposing Azerbaijan land deal
Armenian police guard the government building as protesters rally against land transfer to Azerbaijan. / Photo: AFP
May 13, 2024

Armenian police have said they had detained dozens of people attempting to block streets in the capital Yerevan as part of protests against government plans to concede land to Azerbaijan.

The interior ministry confirmed on Monday that a total of 151 people had been detained, up from 88 reported earlier. It said in an earlier statement said that protesters had been unable to close off any streets in Yerevan.

Armenia has agreed to hand over territory it has occupied since the 1990s and has started border delimitation efforts, in a bid to secure an peace deal with Baku and avoid another bloody conflict.

The territorial concessions have sparked weeks of protests by people who have blocked major roads, in an attempt to force Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to change course.

Protest leader Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan has urged opponents of the deal to flood the streets of Yerevan on Monday in a fresh show of opposition to the deal.

Reporters said hundreds of people had joined the demonstration.

Armenia and Azerbaijan, two former Soviet republics in the south Caucasus, have been locked in a stand-off over disputed territory, primarily Karabakh, since the break-up of the Soviet Union.

RelatedPeace deal with Armenia 'closer than ever': Azerbaijani President Aliyev
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us