Turkish police detain US museum curator for smuggling endemic species
Police seize 58 clip-on bags with 1,500 endemic scorpions, tarantulas, spiders from American Museum of Natural History curator's luggage.
The DNA information of endemic species of poisonous animals living in Türkiye can be used for medication production. / Photo: AA
May 13, 2024

Turkish authorities have detained Lorenzo Prendini, a curator at an American museum, in Istanbul for allegedly attempting to smuggle endemic poisonous species from Türkiye.

Istanbul police organised an operation on Monday at Istanbul Airport after detecting an attempt to smuggle the species abroad.

Prendini was detained during the operation where 88 plastic tube bottles containing liquids and 58 clip-on bags with approximately 1500 scorpions, tarantulas, and spiders endemic to Türkiye were seized from his luggage.

The suspect, a curator at the American Museum of Natural History, faces charges under Türkiye's anti-smuggling law.

The DNA information of endemic species of poisonous animals living in Türkiye can be used for medication production.

It is estimated that 1 litre of medicine derived from scorpion venom has a market value of around $10 million.

