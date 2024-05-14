An illegal Israeli settler has raised the Israeli flag while storming into the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in the occupied East Jerusalem.

Following calls by extremist Israeli groups, illegal Jewish settlers stormed into the Al Aqsa Mosque complex on Tuesday, during which one Israeli stormed into the mosque holding an Israeli flag.

While Israelis mark May 15 as their independence day and Israel's creation, the Palestinian people mark it as their "Nakba Day" to reaffirm their right to return to the lands from which their ancestors were forcibly displaced.

Illegal settlers also placed an Israeli flag on the Al Mugharbah Gate area, western the holy mosque, the gate used by Jewish settlers to storm into the mosque under the Israeli forces' protection.

'Judaize' Jerusalem

Palestinians consider the raising of an Israeli flag inside the mosque as a provocative move.

They also accuse Israel of taking measures to "Judaize" Jerusalem, including the Al Aqsa Mosque, in an attempt to erase its Islamic identity.

Since 2003, Israel has allowed illegal settlers into the flashpoint compound on an almost daily basis with the exception of Fridays and Saturdays.

Al Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognised b y the international community.