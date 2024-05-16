Thursday, May 16, 2024

1800 GMT — Hamas has called on Arab countries to "compel" Israel to end its offensive in Gaza after Arab heads of state meeting in Bahrain demanded an "immediate and permanent ceasefire".

In a statement, the Palestinian group urged "brotherly Arab states to take the necessary measures to compel the (Israeli) occupation to stop its aggression."

1902 GMT — Qatar slams Israel's policies of displacing Palestinians from Gaza

Qatar has condemned Tel Aviv's policies of displacing Palestinians from besieged Gaza, which has been under intense bombardment by Israeli forces since Oct. 7, as well as the Israeli minister's statement encouraging people to migrate from their homes voluntarily.

In a statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry condemned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's recent remarks encouraging Gaza residents to leave Palestine voluntarily.

"It clearly reflects the Israeli occupation's policy of expanding settlements and forcibly displacing the Palestinian people," the statement said, adding that "Qatar strongly condemns the statements of the Israeli National Security Minister, in which he called for the reestablishing of settlements in Gaza and the prevention of humanitarian aid entry into the enclave."

1807 GMT — Israelis take to streets in Tel Aviv demanding hostage swap deal with Hamas

Scores of Israelis have gathered in front of the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv to demand a hostage swap deal with Hamas.

"Around 100 people demonstrated in front of the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, demanding an agreement to release the captives," the Israeli army radio reported.

1755 GMT — Hamas voices 'regret' over Abbas criticism at Arab summit

Hamas has said it regretted remarks by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at an Arab summit in which he accused it of having given Israel "pretexts" to wage war on Gaza.

"We express our regret regarding the remarks made by the president of the Palestinian Authority... at the Arab summit held in Manama," the group said.

Abbas had charged that Hamas gave Israel an excuse to wage war on Gaza with its "unilateral" October 7 attack on Israel.

1747 GMT — US House to vote on GOP-led delivery of bombs to Israel

The US House of Representatives was set to deliver a rebuke to President Joe Biden for pausing a shipment of bombs to Israel, voting on legislation that would seek to force the weapons transfer as Republicans worked to highlight Democratic divisions over Israel's Gaza war.

Seeking to discourage Israel from its offensive on the crowded southern Gaza city of Rafah, the Biden administration this month put on hold a weapons shipment of 3,500 bombs — some as large as 2,000 pounds — that are capable of killing hundreds in populated areas.

Republicans were outraged, accusing Biden of abandoning the closest US ally in the Middle East. The debate over the bill, rushed to the House floor by GOP leadership this week, showed Washington's deeply fractured outlook on Israel's war.

1735 GMT — Humanitarian aid for Gaza 'should not depend on floating dock': UN

The UN has emphasised the urgent need to open crossing points for humanitarian aid to get into and across Gaza.

It emphasised that aid "cannot and should not depend on" a US floating naval dock in an area under Israeli control in southwestern Gaza.

Deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters the UN is finalising operational plans to be ready when the port becomes fully functional.

"Land routes are the most viable, effective and efficient aid delivery method, which is why we need all crossing points to be opened," he said. "To stave off the horrors of famine, we must use the fastest and most obvious route to reach the people of Gaza and for that we need access by land now.”

1721 GMT — Gaza humanitarian situation still deteriorating: US

The United States has said that the humanitarian situation in Gaza continued to deteriorate and urged Israel to do more to allow sustained access to aid via the southern and northern parts of the enclave.

Speaking at a daily news briefing, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said Washington continued to remain concerned that both travel and the flow of fuel into Gaza via Rafah crossing has "come to a complete halt."

1636 GMT — Relief ops in Gaza unplannable, aid imports halted: UN

The UN aid chief has warned that famine was an immediate risk in Gaza with food stocks running out, describing fresh challenges since the start of Israel's Rafah invasion that made planning and distributing relief almost impossible.

Martin Griffiths said the global body was struggling to help them, with imports of aid all but halted through southern Gaza and fresh fighting adding to distribution challenges.

"Stocks of food which were in place already in southern Gaza are running out. I think we're talking about almost none left," Griffiths told Reuters in an interview in Geneva.

"And so the humanitarian operation is stuck, it's completely stuck. We can't do what we want to do," he said, calling the relief operation "unplannable".

1605 GMT — Land access to Gaza best way to stave off famine: UN

The United Nations has said it is finalising plans to distribute aid delivered via a temporary floating pier anchored by the US to a beach in Gaza but stressed that delivering aid by land is the "most viable, effective and efficient" method.

"To stave off the horrors of famine, we must use the fastest and most obvious route to reach the people of Gaza – and for that, we need access by land now," deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

1555 GMT — Erdogan urges countries to recognise Palestinian state

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged more countries to recognise the state of Palestine.

"The struggle for freedom, for which Palestinians have paid heavy prices, must be supported by all of humanity on the basis of law and diplomacy," Erdogan said in a news conference after receiving Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in the Turkish capital Ankara.

1550 GMT — Arab League calls for peacekeepers in 'occupied Palestinian territories'

The Arab League has called for a United Nations peacekeeping force in the Palestinian territories at a summit dominated by the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza.

The "Manama Declaration" issued by the 22-member bloc called for "international protection and peacekeeping forces of the United Nations in the occupied Palestinian territories" until a two-state solution is implemented.

The declaration also called on "all Palestinian factions to join under the umbrella of the Palestine Liberation Organization," which is dominated by Hamas's political rivals, the ruling Fatah movement.

The Arab League added that it considered the PLO "the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people".

1509 GMT — Fifteen more Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza, Lebanon clashes

The Israeli army has said that 15 more soldiers had been injured in Gaza and near the border with Lebanon in the last 24 hours.

A military statement said that 11 soldiers were wounded in ground battles in Gaza and four others near Israel’s border with Lebanon.

1435 GMT — Palestinian officials hail US, Europe university protests as 'revolution'

Mayors of Palestinian cities of Ramallah and Hebron called the protests against Israel's attacks on Gaza organised in universities in the US and Europe a "revolution."

Ramallah’s Issa Kassis and Tayseer Abu Sneineh visited Türkiye’s central Konya province to attend the 15th General Conference of the Organization of Islamic Capitals and Cities (OICC).

In an interview with Anadolu, Kassis lauded the pioneering role of young people in the ongoing protests at universities worldwide against Israeli atrocities.

"Young people, who are the most important stakeholders of society, understand us because they are the representatives of the future and our most important ambassadors,” Kassis noted.

1409 GMT — Israel's Gaza genocide hit new 'horrific stage': S Africa

South Africa has accused Israel at the top UN court of stepping up "genocide" in Gaza, urging the court to order a halt to Israel's assault on Rafah.

"South Africa had hoped, when we last appeared before this court, to halt this genocidal process to preserve Palestine and its people," Vusimuzi Madonsela told the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"Instead, Israel's genocide has continued apace and has just reached a new and horrific stage," he added.

The operation in Rafah is "the last step in the destruction of Gaza and its Palestinian people", argued Vaughan Lowe, a lawyer for South Africa.

"It was Rafah that brought South Africa to the court. But it is all Palestinians as a national, ethnic and racial group who need the protection from genocide that the court can order," he added.

1409 GMT — Gaza war 'open wound', Rafah assault 'unacceptable': UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has termed Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza as an "open wound that threatens to infect the entire region."

"Any assault on Rafah is unacceptable. It would inflict another surge of pain and misery when we need a surge in life-saving aid," Guterres said in a speech at the opening session of an annual Arab summit in Bahrain.

"It is time for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and unimpeded access for humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza," he added. Guterres described the Gaza war as “the deadliest in my time as secretary-general, for civilians, aid workers, journalists, and our own UN colleagues.”

"Nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people," he said. "The toll on civilians continues to escalate."

1333 GMT — US military sees 500 tonnes of aid soon into Gaza via pier

The US military has said it expected around 500 tonnes of aid to enter Gaza in the coming days after an emergency pier was affixed to the shore in the war-ravaged territory.

"Just a few hours ago, the pier was successfully affixed to the beach in Gaza," said Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, deputy commander of US Central Command.

"I think we're going to get about 500 tons in the next couple of days. It's a pretty substantial amount, and it's spread out over multiple ships right now," Cooper told reporters.

1301 GMT — ICJ opens two-day hearings on Israel's Rafah invasion

The United Nations' top court has opened two days of hearings into a request from South Africa to press Israel to halt its military offensive in southern Gaza's Rafah, where more than half of Gaza's population has sought shelter.

It is the fourth time South Africa has asked the International Court of Justice for emergency measures since the nation launched proceedings alleging that Israel's military action in its war with Hamas in Gaza amounts to genocide.

"The sitting is open," said ICJ President Nawaf Salam. According to the latest request, the previous preliminary orders by The Hague-based court were not sufficient to address "a brutal military attack on the sole remaining refuge for the people of Gaza."

1256 GMT — Two dead in Israeli strike on car in south: Lebanese media

Lebanese state-run media has said an Israeli strike on a car in the country's south killed two people, with Hezbollah-affiliated rescuers saying at least one of them was a group member.

"Two people were martyred in the raid that targeted a car on the Ramadiya-Qana road," the official National News agency (NNA) said, after earlier reporting a drone strike.

1250 GMT — Israel evades Gaza ceasefire efforts: Egypt's Sisi

Israel continues to evade efforts to reach a ceasefire in its war in Gaza, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, whose country has mediated in the conflict, has told Arab leaders at a summit in Manama.

Sisi added that Israel is pursuing its military operations in Rafah, the southern border city between Egypt and Gaza, and using the city's border crossing from its Palestinian side "to tighten the siege of the enclave."

"We found Israel continuing to escape its responsibilities and evade efforts exerted to reach a ceasefire," Sisi said. "Those who think that security and military solutions are able to secure interests or achieve security (are) delusional," Sisi added.

1246 GMT — Three killed in Israeli raids in West Bank: Palestinian officials

Israeli forces killed three men in raids across the occupied West Bank on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, during which money-changing shops were searched, the Palestinian Health Ministry and Palestinian officials have said.

Ayman Ahmad Mubarak, 26, Husam Imad Da’bas, 22, and Mohammed Yusif Nasrallah, 27, were killed as Israeli forces moved into the city of Tulkarm and took up positions in central areas, the Health Ministry said.

1237 GMT — Palestinian president calls on Arab countries for financial support

The Palestinian government has not received the financial support it had expected from international and regional partners, President Mahmoud Abbas has said at an Arab League summit.

"It has now become critical to activate the Arab safety net, to boost the resilience of our people and to enable the government to carry out its duties," Abbas said.

1227 GMT — Hamas gave Israel 'pretexts' to attack Gaza: Abbas

Abbas has said Hamas gave Israel an excuse to wage war on Gaza with its October 7 attack from the Palestinian territory.

"The military operation carried out by Hamas by a unilateral decision on that day, October 7, provided Israel with more pretexts and justifications to attack the Gaza Strip," Abbas told an Arab League summit in Bahrain.

1153 GMT — Bahrain calls for Mideast peace conference at Gaza-focused Arab League

Host Bahrain has called for a Middle East peace conference at the start of an Arab League summit dominated by Israel's Gaza war, which has been raging in the enclave without a ceasefire in sight.

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa was addressing fellow heads of state and government at the 22-strong grouping in the capital Manama, more than seven months into a conflict that has convulsed the region.

"(We) call for an international conference for peace in the Middle East, in addition to supporting full recognition of the State of Palestine and accepting its membership in the United Nations," said the king.

1113 GMT — Israeli right-wing group vows to block aid deliveries to besieged Gaza

An Israeli far-right group has vowed to continue to block aid deliveries into besieged Gaza.

In a statement, the "Tzav 9" movement said it would not allow the entry of humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave until the return of Israelis held captive by Hamas.

"We will return next week to prevent aid trucks from reaching Hamas," the right-wing group said.

According to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, the group will halt its protests until further notice following violent attacks on aid trucks on their way to Gaza.

1058 GMT — Israel killed over 35,270 Palestinians since start of Gaza war

At least 35,272 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza since last October 7, the Health Ministry in the enclave has said.

At least 79,205 other people have been injured in the onslaught, the ministry added in a statement.

"At least 39 people were killed and 64 others injured in four Israeli 'massacres' against families in Gaza in the last 24 hours," it said. "Many of the victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

1026 GMT — Lebanon's Hezbollah launches rocket barrage at Israeli positions

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah has said it launched "more than 60" rockets at Israeli military positions in retaliation for overnight air strikes on the country's east.

Hezbollah "launched a missile attack with more than 60 Katyusha rockets" on several Israeli military positions in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, the group said in a statement.

The strikes were "in response to the Israeli enemy's attacks last night on the Bekaa region" in eastern Lebanon's Baalbek area, the group added.

0946 GMT — At least 11 killed as Israel launches fresh air strikes in Gaza

At least 11 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in fresh Israeli attacks in battered Gaza , according to medical sources.

Israeli fighter jets struck a house in the southern city of Rafah, leaving four people dead and several injured, a medical source told Anadolu news agency. Civil defence team are searching the rubble of the destroyed building for survivors, witnesses said.

Three people, including a child, were killed when a warplane hit a house in Gaza City, witnesses said. Several other people were injured in the attack. Three more people lost their lives in another attack on a residential building in eastern Gaza, medical sources said.

0904 GMT — Israel arrests 12 more Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli army forces have detained 12 more Palestinians in military raids across the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

Minors were among the detainees in the raids that occurred in the cities of Hebron, Tulkarem, Nablus, Tubas and Qalqilya, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

The new arrests brought to 8,755 Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the West Bank since last October, according to Palestinian figures.

0858 GMT — Germany bans pro-Palestinian association, raids homes of group members

German authorities banned a pro-Palestinian association for its alleged “anti-Israel worldview” and support for Hamas.

North Rhine-Westphalia’s Interior Minister Herbert Reul said the Palestine Solidarity Duisburg association was banned, its assets were confiscated, and the group’s websites will be shut down.

“This ban comes at the right time and sends the right signal,” he said in a statement, claiming that the group was supporting the liberation of Palestine within the borders of 1947, and advocating for the destruction of the Israeli state.

0809 GMT — The top UN court is holding hearings on the Israeli military's incursion into Rafah

The United Nations’ top court opens two days of hearings into a request from South Africa to press Israel to halt its military offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where more than half of Gaza’s population has sought shelter.

It is the fourth time South Africa has asked the International Court of Justice for emergency measures since the nation launched proceedings alleging that Israel’s war in Gaza amounts to genocide.

According to the latest request, the previous preliminary orders by The Hague-based court were not sufficient to address “a brutal military attack on the sole remaining refuge for the people of Gaza".

0725 GMT — Israeli army raids currency exchange shops in West Bank cities

Israeli forces raided several currency exchange shops across the occupied West Bank and arrested its owners and workers, sources told Anadolu Agency.

The forces stormed into several cities including Bethlehem, Hebron, Ramallah, Tubas, Jenin, Tulkarem, and Nablus, during which foreign currency exchange offices were raided.

The raids triggered clashes, and a number of owners and workers of the shops were held.

0708 GMT — US army says Gaza pier project completed, aid to start flowing soon

The US army announced it finished constructing a temporary floating pier off the coast of Gaza meant to provide much needed aid to the blockaded enclave.

“Today at approximately 7:40 a.m. (Gaza time) United States Central Command personnel supporting the humanitarian mission to deliver additional humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in need anchored a temporary pier to the beach in Gaza,” the Central Command said on X.

As part of this effort, no US troops entered Gaza, it said, adding that trucks carrying humanitarian assistance are expected to begin moving ashore in the coming days.

The UN will receive the aid and coordinate its distribution into Gaza, the military said.

0700 GMT — Students in Paris mobilise to protest Gaza 'genocide', stop academic collaboration with Israel

Commemorating 76 years of Nakba, students from different universities in Paris gathered on Wednesday at the Sorbonne Square to denounce Israeli actions in Gaza, and the complicity of world powers.

Protesters also criticised the French government’s position on the conflict, and demanded an end to criminalisation of solidarity with the Palestinian people and an academic boycott of Israel.

Student committees organised the mobilisation after evacuation of the Sorbonne university encampment last week, and the arrest of 86 students by the police officers.

0650 GMT — Israel's insistence on Rafah invasion forces negotiations into unknown fate: Hamas leader

The head of Hamas's political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, warned evening that Israel's insistence on continuing its military assault in the southern Gaza city of Rafah puts negotiations regarding the hostage release and the ceasefire in an “unknown fate.”

In a televised speech on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the Palestinian "Nakba," Haniyeh stated that Hamas “positively engaged with the efforts of mediators in Egypt and Qatar to reach an agreement to stop the fighting in Gaza and hostage swap” with Israel.

He added that “the occupation responded to our acceptance of the cease-fire proposal (presented by Egypt and Qatar) by entering Rafah city and northern areas” in Gaza.

Haniyeh considered that “Israel's insistence on proceeding with the Rafah operation puts negotiations in an unknown fate.”

0613 GMT — Israel says 5 more soldiers killed in northern Gaza fighting

The Israeli army announced five more soldiers were killed in fighting in northern Gaza.

In a statement, the army said seven others were also injured, including three in serious condition. They all belonged to the Paratroopers Brigade’s 202nd Battalion.

The Times of Israel cited a military statement that claimed the incident was caused by "friendly fire" from a tank, and that it is subject to further investigation.

The deaths bring the number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of onslaught on Gaza to 626.

On other hand, the Israeli army sent an additional brigade to Rafah in southern Gaza amid a military offensive in the city, according to local media.

The Commando Brigade joined the 162nd Division, which is fighting in eastern Rafah, The Times of Israel newspaper reported, adding that the move came amid expectations that the army would widen its military offensive in the Palestinian city.

0318 GMT — Türkiye’s foreign minister says US support enables Israel's actions in Gaza

Türkiye’s foreign minister highlighted the role of US support in enabling Israel's actions in Gaza, which border on genocide.

Hakan Fidan made the remarks while speaking to the Turkish news channel NTV while discussing foreign policy.

Pointing to the fundamental disparity in the stance between Türkiye and the US over the Gaza war, Fidan said the US unconditionally supports Israel regarding Gaza while Türkiye has unconditionally supported Palestine from the outset.

0300 GMT — Israeli forces launch deadly raids across occupied West Bank

Israeli forces raided several cities and towns in the occupied West Bank and the homes of Palestinians, according to official sources.

The Israeli army carried out raids in Nablus, Tulkarem, Tubas, Qalqilya, Jericho, Bethlehem, Ramallah and Al-Bireh, the official Palestine TV reported.

Israeli troops shot and killed three men in the occupied West Bank.

Several others were injured in the town of Tulkarem in the northwest of the territory, the Palestinian Authority's health ministry told AFP.

The official Palestinian News Agency WAFA mean while quoted local sources as saying that occupation forces raided the city of Tubas from its eastern entrance and deployed troops in many neighbourhoods, raiding several homes.

The sources also confirmed that occupation forces stormed the city of Jericho and raided Palace Hisham Street (Banks Street), spreading among the commercial shops.

Israeli forces also raided Arraba, Kafr Ra'i, Silat al-Dhahr and Fahma in Jenin governorate and launched a widescale inspection campaign, according to the agency.

0230 GMT — Police disperse student protest at University of California, Irvine

Police dispersed a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of California, Irvine, after more than two weeks of student protest, witnesses said.

Officers from about 10 nearby law-enforcement agencies converged on the campus after university officials requested help because protesters had occupied the lecture hall, leading the school to declare it a "violent protest," police and university officials said.

About four hours later, police had ejected the protesters from both the lecture hall and the plaza that had been the site of the encampment, according to the university and Reuters witnesses.

UC Irvine spokesperson Tom Vasich said there were a "minimal number of arrests" and characterised the protesters as "begrudgingly cooperative."

0156 GMT — Qassam Brigades announce killing of 12 Israeli soldiers in ‘complex operation’

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, announced that they killed 12 Israeli soldiers in Gaza.

“In a complex operation in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, Qassam fighters targeted an Israeli D9 military bull dozer with a Yassin 105 shell and targeted a Zionist (Israeli) force holed up inside a house with two anti-personnel shells and engaged with it,” it said in a statement.

“As soon as a rescue force advanced to the location, an explosive device was detonated on a Merkava tank, and after attempting to retrieve the equipment of the targeted force thrown on the ground, the Israeli Air Force bombed the area ruthlessly, and our fighters confirmed the killing of at least 12 Israeli soldiers in the operation,” it added.

0039 GMT — US military claims it destroyed four Houthi projectiles

The US military has said that it had destroyed four "uncrewed aerial systems" in an area of Yemen run by Houthi group.

US Central Command said on the social media site X that the systems presented an imminent threat to US and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region.

2323 GMT — University of California official says system has $32 billion in holdings targeted by pro-Gaza students

Investments in weapons manufacturers and a wide array of other companies by the University of California targeted by students protesting Israel's genocidal war in Gaza represent $32 billion - or nearly one-fifth - of the system's overall assets, the system's chief investment officer says.

UC Chief Investment Officer Jagdeep Singh Bachher unveiled the estimate on Tuesday at the first public Board of Regents meeting since nationwide pro-Palestine student protests began in April. The calculation was in response to a letter he received last month from the UC Divest Coalition, which is scrutinizing the system's overall $175 billion in assets.

The group asked for the system to halt its investments in weapons manufacturers, the investment firms Blackstone and BlackRock, and two dozen companies across the entertainment, technology and beverage industries.

Bachher said that would apply to investments that include: $3. 3 billion in holdings from groups with ties to weapons manufacturers; $12 billion in U.S. treasuries; $163 million in the investment firm BlackRock and $2.1 billion in bonds that BlackRock manages; $8.6 billion from Blackstone and $3.2 billion from the other 24 companies.

"We pride ourselves on a culture of transparency," Bachher said, adding that it is important to listen to and engage with students.

2300 GMT — Pro-Palestine students stage walkout at New York University

A group of students at New York University (NYU) have staged a protest in solidarity with Palestine during the school’s main graduation ceremony at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Wearing keffiyehs and chanting "We will free Palestine,” they walked out of their commencement, demanding their school divest from Israel.

According to reports, several protesters had their hands painted red, while others carried Palestinian flags and banners that featured slogans in solidarity with Palestine.

Many students left the ceremony area as NYU President Linda G. Mills was set to deliver her speech at the graduation ceremony.

The protest took place alongside similar disruptions at commencements at various universities throughout the country in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

2200 GMT — South Africa to ask ICJ to order halt in Israel's Rafah invasion

South Africa will ask the top UN court to order a halt to the Rafah invasion as part of its case in The Hague accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.

The hearings at the International Court of Justice [ICJ], also known as the World Court, come after South Africa last week asked for additional emergency measures to protect Rafah, a southern Gaza city where more than 1.5 million Palestinians have been sheltering.

It also asked the court to order Israel to allow unimpeded access to Gaza for UN officials, organisations providing humanitarian aid, and journalists and investigators. It added that Israel has so far ignored and violated earlier court orders.

On Thursday, South Africa will present its latest intervention seeking emergency measures starting at 3 pm [1300 GMT].

