European postal services halt US shipments as tariff exemption ends
Postal operators across Europe — and beyond — are halting shipments to the US, citing confusion over new customs duties and data requirements as Washington scraps its long-standing duty-free threshold.
The change has triggered widespread suspensions by national carriers across Europe, citing confusion over how the new system will work. (Photo: AP) / AP
August 24, 2025

Postal operators across Europe have halted parcel shipments to the United States after the Trump administration scraps a long-standing rule that allowed low-value imports to enter duty-free.

From August 29, Washington will suspend the “de minimis” exemption, which previously allowed packages worth under $800 to be shipped with minimal paperwork. Under the new rules, most commercial parcels will face tariffs and stricter customs procedures. Only letters, documents, and personal gifts under $100 will remain exempt.

The change has triggered widespread suspensions by national carriers, citing confusion over how the new system will work.

‘Unsolved questions’

Germany’s Deutsche Post and DHL Parcel Germany announced they would stop accepting packages from business customers to the US from August 22, warning of “unresolved questions” around customs data requirements and the collection of duties.

France’s La Poste said there had been “no time given to postal operators to organise themselves” and that only gifts under $100 between individuals would still be delivered. 

The UK’s Royal Mail confirmed it will withdraw US export services for businesses beginning Tuesday, while Austria’s national postal operator will suspend shipments from August 26.

PostNord, which serves Sweden and other Nordic countries, has also halted deliveries, while postal operators in New Zealand, South Korea, and Australia said they would stop or restrict shipments ahead of the new rules.

The policy shift risks disrupting international e-commerce, which has relied on the de minimis exemption to move low-value goods into the US efficiently. 

Industry groups warn that uncertainty over customs clearance, data transmission to US authorities, and the method of duty collection could lead to significant delays and higher costs for businesses and consumers alike.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
