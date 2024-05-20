Monday, May 20, 2024

1854 GMT –– South Africa, which led international efforts to brand Israel's assault on Gaza a genocide, has welcomed a request to issue international arrest warrants against Israeli leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan's request to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for warrants against Netanyahu, and his Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

Separately, South Africa has lodged a complaint at another court in The Hague, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), complaining that Israel's war in the Palestinian territory of Gaza amounts to a genocide.

"South Africa is committed to the international rule of law, universal respect for human rights and the settlement of all international disputes by negotiation and not war, and the self-determination of all peoples, including the Palestinians," he said.

More updates 👇

1903 GMT –– No US pier aid to UN in Gaza for two days after truck incident

The United Nations has not received any aid from a US-built pier in Gaza for the past two days after an incident on Saturday in which food was taken from 11 out of 16 trucks before they reached a UN warehouse, a UN official has said.

"We need to make sure that the necessary security and logistical arrangements are in place before we proceed," said the UN official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

1706 GMT –– Aid access 'fundamental to counter' Gaza water shortage: UN

The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has called for safe humanitarian access to the besieged Gaza amid a critical water shortage and high temperature.

"Safe and guaranteed humanitarian access to Gaza is fundamental to counter the critical shortage of water displaced families are facing - particularly now during high temperatures," UNRWA said in a statement.

“The health and lives of people depend on unimpeded access [to humanitarian aid] and an immediate ceasefire."

1653 GMT –– Thousands protest in Israel to demand ouster of Netanyahu government

Thousands of Israelis have demonstrated outside the Knesset (parliament) in West Jerusalem to demand the ouster of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and hold early elections.

The protest was held as lawmakers reconvened after a six-week parliamentary recess.

"Bibi is a danger to the existence of the country!" protesters shouted over drums and blowhorns, in reference to the Israeli premier.

Protesters are expected to march from the Knesset building to Netanyahu’s residence, according to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

1624 GMT –– ICC arrest warrants against Netanyahu, Gallant 'correct': Knesset member

An International Criminal Court (ICC) application for arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant was "correct," a member of the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) has said.

"The ICC decision was expected and correct," Ofer Cassif, a member of the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality, known as Hadash, said on X.

"It is reasonable to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant bear criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza," he said. "No one should be above international law or the rules of global justice and morality," the Knesset member stressed.

1210 GMT –– Four dead in Israeli strikes on Lebanon: Hezbollah

A source close to Hezbollah has said four militants were killed in south Lebanon, with the group announcing two dead and a retaliatory attack, while Israel claimed strikes.

A source close to Hezbollah said that "at least four Hezbollah members were killed in Israeli raids on two different sites in southern Lebanon", identifying the locations as Naqura on the coast and Mais al Jabal, a border village to the east.

The movement said two of its members, both from Naqura, had been killed, without providing further details.

1208 GMT –– Death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza rises to 35,562

More than 35,562 Palestinians have been killed and 79,652 injured in the Israeli military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, the health ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

The ministry said 106 Palestinians were killed and 176 injured in the past 24 hours.

1201 GMT –– Threat from Israeli operations preventing Rafah crossing aid deliveries: Egypt

The cessation of aid deliveries through the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza is connected to the threat posed to humanitarian work by Israel's military invasion in the area, Egypt's foreign minister has said.

"Now there is a military presence on the outskirts of the Rafah crossing and military operations that put aid convoys and truck drivers in danger," Sameh Shoukry told reporters after meeting his Greek counterpart in Cairo.

"The procedures resulting from Israeli military operations affect the operation of the Rafah crossing," he said.

1055 GMT –– ICC prosecutor calls for arrest warrants of Netanyahu, Gallant

The International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor has asked for arrest warrants against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, a statement said.

ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan said there are reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu and Gallant bear criminal responsibility for war crimes, crimes against humanity.

1040 GMT –– Israeli army arrests 26 more Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank

Israeli forces detained 26 more Palestinians overnight in raids across the occupied West Bank, prisoners' rights groups have said.

Israeli soldiers made incursions into the cities of Hebron and Ramallah, the Commission of Detainee Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a joint statement.

The new arrests bring the total number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the West Bank to 8,800 since last October, according to Palestinian figures.

0947 GMT –– Israel intends to broaden military ops in Rafah: Yoav Gallant

Israel intends to broaden its invasion in Rafah, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told a senior aide to US President Joe Biden, who has warned against major action in the city in southern Gaza that may risk mass civilian casualties.

After weeks of public disagreements with Washington over the Rafah planning, Israel on May 6 ordered Palestinian civilians to evacuate parts of the city and began troop and tank incursions.

"We are committed to broadening the ground operation in Rafah to the end of dismantling Hamas and recovering the hostages," a statement from Gallant's office quoted him as telling visiting US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Western powers and Egypt have voiced concern for the fate of hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians sheltering there.

0847 GMT –– UN says over 810,000 Palestinians have fled Rafah due to Israeli onslaught

Israel's military offensive in Rafah, southern Gaza has forcibly displaced more than 810,000 Palestinians, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said.

"The exodus continues in #Gaza. @UNRWA estimates over 810,000 people have fled #Rafah in the past two weeks," the agency said on X.

"Every time families are displaced, their lives are at serious risk. People are forced to leave everything behind looking for safety. But there's no safe zone," it added, and called for a ceasefire in the enclave.

0731 GMT –– Israeli army raids West Bank cities, clashes with locals as over dozen more Palestinians held

The Israeli army raided several cities and towns across the occupied West Bank early in the day, arresting over a dozen more Palestinians, with clashes reported in some localities during which soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas shells at residents, according to eyewitnesses.

Israeli forces stormed the cities of Ramallah, Al-Bireh, and Qalqilya, as well as towns in Hebron and Bethlehem, eyewitnesses told Anadolu news agency.

Scores of Palestinians clashed with the Israeli army, which used live fire and tear gas at residents, eyewitnesses said, adding that Palestinian gunmen also traded fire with Israeli soldiers in the city of Qalqilya.

In Ramallah, the Israeli army raided several neighbourhoods and arrested at least one Palestinian. According to eyewitnesses, the Israeli army carried out large-scale arrests in Hebron, detaining at least 14 Palestinians.

0716 GMT –– 'No political will to reach ceasefire deal in Gaza': Qatari minister

There is no political will to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza while military operations continue on the ground, Qatar's Minister of State at the Foreign Ministry, Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, said.

0202 GMT –– Overnight air strike kills dozens in central Gaza

An overnight Israeli air strike has killed dozens of Palestinians in central Gaza, mostly women and children, as Israel's leaders aired divisions over who should govern Gaza after the war, now in its eighth month.

The air strike in Nuseirat, a built-up Palestinian refugee camp in central Gaza, killed 27 people, including 10 women and seven children, according to records at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in nearby Deir al-Balah, which received the bodies.

A separate strike on a Nuseirat street killed five people, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service. In Deir al-Balah, a strike killed Zahed al-Houli, a senior police officer, and another man, according to the hospital.

The Civil Defence said strikes hit several homes near Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, killing at least 10 people. And in the urban Jabaliya refugee camp nearby, residents reported a heavy wave of artillery and air strikes.

0134 GMT — Qassam Brigades claims striking Israel, killing soldiers

Hamas's armed wing Qassam Brigades said they killed and wounded Israeli soldiers, destroyed military vehicles in Jabalia and Rafah and struck the Israeli city of Sderot.

The Qassam said in a series of statements on Telegram that its fighters carried out joint operations with the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, in Jabalia camp in northern Gaza.

They added that they managed to "engage with a special Zionist force entrenched behind the martyr Imad Akel Mosque, causing casualties among its members." They also said they succeeded in "targeting another force on al-Albani Street and managed to detonate a Merkava tank with an explosive device on al-Ajarma Street."

2357 GMT — Yemen's Houthis launch anti-ship ballistic missile over Gulf of Aden: US

Yemen's Houthis launched an anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) over the Gulf of Aden, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said Sunday.

"There were no injuries or damage reported by US, coalition or merchant vessels," CENTCOM said in a statement.

"This continued malign and reckless behaviour by the Iranian-backed Houthis threatens regional stability and endangers the lives of mariners across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden," it added.

2346 GMT — Ireland aims to recognise Palestinian statehood this month: Premier

Ireland's prime minister said his country will recognise a Palestinian state by the end of this month while stressing that he does not seek to cut ties with Israel.

Speaking in Longford, Simon Harris said Ireland will recognise Palestine by the end of May, Irish public broadcaster RTE reported.

"Less than zero interest in getting involved in some sort of back and forth," said Harris, referring to reports of a diplomatic row after a phone call he had with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Sources close to Herzog told RTE News late Saturday that the Israeli president warned Harris that unilateral recognition of Palestine could jeopardise any hope of the Palestinian group Hamas releasing the hostages it continues to hold in Gaza and encourage further attacks on Israel.

