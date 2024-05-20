WORLD
ICC prosecutor seeks Gaza 'genocide' arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant
The chief prosecutor of the ICC says that the effects of the use of starvation as a method of warfare and collective punishment against the civilian population of Gaza are acute, visible and widely known.
The United Nations and other aid agencies have repeatedly accused Israel of hindering aid deliveries throughout the war/ Photo: Reuters Archive
May 20, 2024

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has said he is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in connection with their actions during the seven-month Israel's war on Gaza.

Karim Khan said on Monday that he believes Netanyahu, and his Defence Minister Yoav Gallant are responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

The prosecutor must request the warrants from a pre-trial panel of three judges, who take on average two months to consider the evidence and determine if the proceedings can move forward.

Israel is not a member of the court, and even if the arrest warrants are issued, Netanyahu and Gallant do not face any immediate risk of prosecution.

But Khan's announcement deepens Israel's isolation as it presses ahead with its war, and the threat of arrest could make it difficult for the Israeli leaders to travel abroad.

'Collective punishment'

Speaking of the Israeli actions, Khan said in a statement that "the effects of the use of starvation as a method of warfare, together with other attacks and collective punishment against the civilian population of Gaza are acute, visible and widely known. They include malnutrition, dehydration, profound suffering and an increasing number of deaths among the Palestinian population, including babies, other children, and women."

The United Nations and other aid agencies have repeatedly accused Israel of hindering aid deliveries throughout the war. Israel denies this, saying there are no restrictions on aid entering Gaza and accusing the United Nations of failing to distribute aid. The UN says aid workers have repeatedly come under Israeli fire, and also says ongoing fighting and a security vacuum have impeded deliveries.

The prosecutor also said that they have applied for arrest warrants for three Hamas leaders.

After a brief period of international support for its war, Israel has faced increasing criticism as the war has dragged on and the death toll has climbed.

Israel is also facing a South African case in the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide. Israel denies those charges.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
