Hundreds of Palestinians have participated in a march in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, calling on Muslim nations to militarily intervene to end Israel's genocidal war in besieged Gaza.

Demonstrators on Friday carried banners demanding action to liberate the Palestinian territories.

The protesters urged countries such as Egypt, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Algeria and others to help end Israel's carnage in the coastal enclave of Gaza.

Also on Friday, a group of Israeli and international protesters chained themselves to the gate of the US office of Palestinian Affairs in Jerusalem in protest of the Gaza war.

Activists said that the police arrested seven demonstrators out of the few dozen present.

Videos posted to social media showed the police pushing protesters back and muscling demonstrators into squad cars. The police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Israel has continued its genocidal war on Gaza since October last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the enclave.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israeli military has killed at least 35,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded over 80,200 others since then.

Israel launched its assault on the southern city of Rafah this month, forcing nearly 900,000 Palestinians to flee the city that had become a refuge to around half of the population's 2.4 million people.

Rafah, on Gaza's southern edge, has also been the main route for aid inflow, and international organisations say the Israeli operation has cut off the enclave and raised the risk of famine.

On Friday, judges at the top United Nations court ordered Israel to halt its military invasion of Rafah, in a landmark emergency ruling on South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide in the blockaded coastal enclave.

"The state of Israel shall (....) immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah governorate, which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part," the International Court of Justice said.