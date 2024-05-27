Monday, May 27, 2024

1814 GMT — The UN relief chief has condemned the Israeli air strike on a camp of displaced people in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, saying "such impunity cannot continue."

"Another grim update from Gaza. Israel’s airstrike on Rafah last night reportedly killed scores of people, many of them women and children burned alive," Martin Griffiths wrote on X.

Griffiths called for immediate action to protect civilians and ensure their safety, saying: "Such impunity cannot continue. Protect civilians. Allow them to find safety. Allow them to get aid."

1751 GMT — Turkish president, Spanish premier discuss Israel's attacks in Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez have spoken over the phone and discussed Israel’s relentless attacks in Gaza.

According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, Erdogan told Sanchez: "Israel's massacres against Palestine must be stopped as soon as possible and Israel must be forced to comply with international law."

Welcoming Spain’s decision to recognise Palestine as a state, the Turkish president also voiced his belief that this step will strengthen both the establishment of peace and justice in the region and efforts for a two-state solution.

1744 GMT — Israel must 'take every precaution possible' to protect civilians: US

The United States has said Israel must make every possible effort to avoid civilian casualties, following a deadly strike that hit a displacement camp in Rafah, which Gaza's health ministry said killed 45 people.

Israel is facing a wave of international condemnation over the strike, both across the region and from the European Union, France and the United Nations.

"As we've been clear, Israel must take every precaution possible to protect civilians," a US National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement.

1725 GMT — Egypt warns against compromising security of its security forces

Egypt has warned against compromising the security and safety of its security forces following a shooting incident with Israeli forces along the Rafah border with Gaza, a high-level source told Egypt’s state-linked al-Qahera news.

1645 GMT — Yemen's Houthis attack three ships, two US destroyers

Yemen's Houthis have said they launched attacks on three ships in the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea, and two US destroyers in the Red Sea.

The group, which describes its attacks as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Israel's war in Gaza, said the ships were the Larego Desert and the MSC Mechela in the Indian Ocean, and the Minerva Lisa in the Red Sea. It did not name the destroyers.

There was no immediate confirmation from shipping companies or the US military of any attacks in those areas

1625 GMT — Hezbollah fires rocket salvo at northern Israel

Lebanon's Hezbollah group has said it launched two barrages of rockets at northern Israel in response to a deadly Israeli strike outside a south Lebanon hospital earlier in the day.

Hezbollah fighters fired two salvos of "dozens of Katyusha rockets" at northern Israel "in response to the Israeli enemy attack that targeted the Martyr Salah Ghandour Hospital in Bint Jbeil," the group said in two subsequent statements.

1616 GMT —Israel shifts Rafah attack narrative from precision to mistake

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acknowledged that a "tragic mistake" had been made after an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah set fire to a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians and killed at least 45 people, according to local officials.

Israel has faced surging international criticism over its war on Gaza, with even some of its closest allies, expressing outrage at civilian deaths as it faces scrutiny in the world’s top courts, one of which last week demanded that it halt the offensivein Rafah.

Israel's military had earlier said that it launched an investigation into civilian deaths.

1611 GMT — UN rights chief expresses 'horror' at Israeli strike on Rafah camp

The UN human rights chief has voiced "horror" at a deadly Israeli air strike on a displacement camp in Rafah in the south of war-ravaged Gaza, demanding "accountability".

"The images from the camp are horrific and point to no apparent change in the methods and means of warfare used by Israel that have already led to so many civilian deaths," Volker Turk said in a statement.

He voiced his "horror at the further loss of civilian life in Gaza", the statement said.

1550 GMT — Palestinians with disabilities fear being killed first: UN committee

People with disabilities in Gaza fear being killed "first” or “the next to be killed" because of the limited opportunities to flee due to their impairment, a UN committee has warned.

UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities said in a statement that the absence of warnings in accessible formats, coupled with the destruction of communication networks, has rendered evacuation impossible for Palestinians with disabilities.

"The vast destruction of housing and civil infrastructure and the resultant rubble has curtailed any possibility of movement that is essential to escape, evacuate and seek protection," the committee said

1544 GMT — EU urges Israel to comply with top UN court decisions

The EU's foreign policy chief has said that all UN members, including Israel, must comply with International Court of Justice (ICJ) decisions.

Josep Borrell said at a news conference in Brussels following a meeting of the European Political Community that "EU countries have reached 'necessary unanimity' to convene an Association Council with Israel to discuss the situation in Gaza, respect for human rights."

He noted that the EU agreed to reiterate “our demand on Israel to implement the International Court of Justice orders.”

1541 GMT — Aid trucks arrive in Gaza but no deliveries yet: sources

More than 100 aid trucks managed to reach Gaza after an agreement to reroute aid through the Kerem Shalom border crossing, but supplies have not been distributed amid an ongoing Israeli assault, sources said.

Deliveries are badly needed as little aid has reached southern Gaza since May 6, when Israel took control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing, about 3.5 kilometres from Kerem Shalom and the main entry point into Gaza for humanitarian and commercial supplies.

1538 GMT — Canada pledges visas for 5,000 Gaza residents related to Canadians

Canada has said it would grant temporary visas to 5,000 Gaza residents under a special program for Canadians' relatives living in the war-torn enclave, a preparatory move in case they can leave in the future.

That figure is an increase from the 1,000 temporary resident visas allotted under a special program for Gaza announced in December, the immigration ministry said in a statement, adding that many people had expressed interest.

"While movement out of Gaza is not currently possible, the situation may change at any time. With this cap increase, we will be ready to help more people as the situation evolves," Immigration Minister Marc Miller said.

1453 GMT — Italy’s opposition 5 Star Movement urges Rome to recognise Palestinian state

Italy’s opposition party 5 Star Movement has said that it submitted a parliamentary motion urging the government to formally recognise the state of Palestine.

The party's motion also urges the government to adopt a clear position at the international level about the matter. "Prime Minister Giorgia) Meloni cannot hide her head under the sand any longer," the party said.

The 5 Star Movement has also criticised the Italian government for having abstained earlier in May at a UN General Assembly vote on a resolution recognising Palestine as qualified to become a full member of the UN

1441 GMT — Border guard killed in 'shooting' at Rafah border: Egypt military

Egypt's military has said a border guard was killed in a "shooting" in the Rafah border area with Gaza, where Israeli forces are deployed, adding that it had launched a probe.

"The Egyptian armed forces, through the competent authorities, are investigating a shooting incident in the Rafah border area which led to the martyrdom of a guard," a military statement said after Israel's army reported a "shooting incident" on the Egyptian border.

1417 GMT — EU 'must be clear' with Israel over its obligation to halt attacks: official

The EU commissioner for crisis management has urged the bloc to "be clear" with Israel regarding its obligation to halt military attacks in Rafah.

"My message at today’s (Foreign Affairs Council) FAC was clear: The humanitarian situation in Gaza is appalling. Humanitarian access to and inside Gaza continues to dramatically deteriorate," Janez Lenarcic said on X.

Lanercic stressed that killings of civilians "continue in most horrific ways" in Rafah, a place they were urged to flee to.

1408 GMT — UN urged to act for implementation of ICC orders on Rafah

More than a dozen international NGOs have called on the UN to “enforce” the International Court of Justice’s orders for Israel to end military action in Rafah.

The "NGOs urgently call on all permanent and elected members of the UN Security Council to enforce the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) orders regarding Israel's actions in Rafah, Gaza," a joint statement said.

"Immediate action is required to uphold international law and ensure the Government of Israel meets its obligations as mandated by the ICJ," it added.

1349 GMT — UN calls on Israel to transparently probe deadly Rafah strike

The United Nations' Middle East envoy, Tor Wennesland has called on Israel to conduct a "thorough and transparent" investigation into a strike that killed at least 45 people in southern Gaza's Rafah.

"I call upon the Israeli authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into this incident, hold those responsible for any wrongdoing to account, and take immediate steps to better protect civilians", the UN envoy said in a statement.

1349 GMT — Israeli strike on Rafah shows 'contempt' for ICJ ruling: African Union

The African Union chair Moussa Faki Mahamat has condemned the attack on X saying: "Israel continues to violate international law with impunity and in contempt of an ICJ ruling two days ago ordering an end to its military action in Rafah."

The top world court, the International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah.

1320 GMT — International community should redouble pressure on Israel: Colombia

The international community should insist to Israel and its allies that the country negotiate a peaceful solution to the conflict in Gaza, Colombia's Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo said.

Murillo said actions in Gaza, where Israel's military campaign has killed some 36,000 people according to local authorities, constitute a genocide

1308 GMT — UNICEF calls for 'end to senseless killing of children' in Rafah

The head of the UN’s children's fund (UNICEF) has demanded an "end to the senseless killing of children" following the Israeli air strike on tents housing displaced people in Rafah, a city in southern Gaza.

"Images of burned children and families emerging from bombed tents in Rafah shocks us all. The reported killing of children sheltering in makeshift tents is unconscionable," Catharine Russell wrote on X.

Underscoring the severity of the situation, Russell said: "For over 7 months, we've witnessed this tragedy unfold, resulting in thousands of children killed or injured."

1227 GMT — EU's Borrell 'horrified' by Israeli strikes on Rafah

The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has condemned an Israeli air strike in the Gaza city of Rafah, which officials have said killed 45 people in a tent camp.

"Horrified by news coming out of Rafah on Israeli strikes killing dozens of displaced persons, including small children. I condemn this in the strongest terms," wrote Borrell on his X social media account.

"There is no safe place in Gaza. These attacks must stop immediately. ICJ (International Court of Justice) orders & IHL (international humanitarian law) must be respected by all parties," he added.

1209 GMT — Attacks on Gaza civilians can 'no longer be justified': Italy

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto has said attacks against Palestinian civilians in Gaza can "no longer be justified."

"There is an increasingly difficult situation, in which the Palestinian people are being squeezed without regard for the rights of innocent men, women and children and this can no longer be justified,” he told Italian TV SkyTG24.

1203 GMT — Israeli journalist close to Netanyahu gloats over Palestinian deaths

An Israeli journalist close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has gloated over the death of dozens of Palestinians in an Israeli attack in Rafah in southern Gaza.

Yinon Magal posted a video on his X account that captured Palestinian medical teams as they desperately attempted to rescue civilians from fires that had engulfed their tents after the strike.

“The main lighting ceremony this year (is) in Rafah,” he commented on the video, referring to the Jewish holiday of Lag BaOmer, which involves bonfires. Later, Magal deleted his post but kept it on his Telegram account, which has over 73,000 followers.

1202 GMT — Israel's envoy to Ireland, recalled in Palestine dispute, warns of tech impact

Israel's ambassador to Dublin has warned that a crisis in bilateral ties over Ireland's plan to recognise a Palestinian state sends the wrong message about Ireland as a tech hub and is worrying Israeli investors in the Irish IT services sector.

Speaking in Jerusalem, where she has held Foreign Ministry consultations after being recalled in protest, Ambassador Dana Erlich voiced hope of returning to Ireland, though she saw its government as siding with the Palestinians against Israel.

The statehood recognition is due to be formalised on Tuesday by Ireland in conjunction with Spain and Norway.

1129 GMT — Gaza health ministry says death toll from Israeli strike on Rafah camp rises to 45

The Health Ministry in Gaza said that the death toll from an Israeli air strike on a camp housing displaced Palestinians in Rafah had risen to 45.

"The Rafah massacre yesterday left 45 martyrs, including 23 women, children and elderly. There are 249 others who were wounded," the ministry said in a statement, updating the previous toll.

1103 GMT — Israeli drone strike kills 1, injures 10 in southern Lebanon

At least one person was killed and ten others injured in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, a medical source and local media have said.

The attack targeted the gate of Salah Ghandour Hospital in the Saf al-Hawa area in the border town of Bint Jbeil, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The strike caused significant damage to several departments at the hospital, the broadcaster said.

1103 GMT — Palestinian death toll in Israel's war on Gaza surges to over 36,000

The health ministry in Gaza said that the death toll in the more than seven months of Israel's war on the besieged Palestinian enclave surpassed 36,000.

At least 36,050 people have been killed in the conflict, including 66 over the past 24 hours, the ministry said, adding that 81,026 people have been wounded in Gaza since October 7 last year.

1059 GMT — Macron 'outraged' by Israeli strikes on Rafah

The French president Monday expressed his "outrage" over Israeli strikes on Rafah.

"Outraged by the Israeli strikes that have killed many displaced persons in Rafah," Emmanuel Macron wrote on X.

"These operations must stop. There are no safe areas in Rafah for Palestinian civilians. I call for full respect for international law and an immediate ceasefire," the president added.

1045 GMT — Rafah attack exposed Israel's true colours: Erdogan

The Turkish president blasted Israel over its weekend attack against Rafah, which was previously designated as a "safe area."

"Sunday's attack on Rafah, which came after the International Court of Justice's order, has exposed the treacherous and bloody nature of the terror state," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told to lawyers in Istanbul in a televised address, referring to Israel and the ICJ's order to stop the bloodshed.

The president also lashed out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying: "The embattled Netanyahu and his murderous network trying to extend grip on power by massacring people as they fail to defeat Palestinian resistance."

1036 GMT — Israeli genocide in Palestine ongoing for 76 years, says Mandela's grandson

Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, the grandson of South African anti-apartheid politician and statesman Nelson Mandela, said Israeli "genocide, ethnic cleansing, war crimes and crimes against humanity" in Palestine have been ongoing for 76 years.

"The war hasn't begun since the seventh of October, we must be clear on what the facts are. The genocide, ethnic cleansing war crimes, and crimes against humanity have been going on for the past 76 years since 1948," said the South African National Assembly member in an interview with Anadolu news agency in Geneva.

Mandela added that over 531 villages have been disseminated by the "Zionist zapping entity."

1030 GMT — Muslim bloc denounces Israel's overnight attack on Rafah camp for displaced people

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) issued a strong condemnation of Israel following a devastating attack on a densely populated camp for displaced persons in Rafah in southern Gaza.

In a statement, the OIC categorised this act as "a war crime, a crime against humanity, and state-sponsored terrorism."

1010 GMT — Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli military building in northern Israel

Hezbollah said that it targeted a building used by Israeli soldiers in northern Israel.

The group said in a statement that it targeted a building used by Israeli soldiers in the Margaliot settlement with "appropriate weaponry," claiming to have achieved "confirmed results."

Israeli Channel 12 reported on the incident early Monday, saying that an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon hit a building in the town of Margaliot.

As of yet, there has been no comment from the Israeli army on Hezbollah's statement on the attack.

0937 GMT — Israeli military prosecutor says 'very grave' Rafah incident being investigated

Israel's top military prosecutor described as "very grave" an air strike on Rafah which killed dozens of Palestinian civilians, and said an after-action investigation by the armed forces continued.

"The details of the incident are still under an investigation, which we are committed to conducting to the fullest extent," Major-General Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi told a conference hosted by the Israel Bar Association.

"The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) regrets any harm to non-combatants during the war."

0930 GMT —Rafah images further proof Gaza is 'hell on earth': UN agency

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has said that images reported Sunday night from Rafah serve as yet another grim testament to the ongoing violence in Gaza.

At least 45 people were killed and dozens injured as Israel targeted houses in the city and a camp for the displaced people.

"Information coming out of Rafah about further attacks on families seeking shelter is horrifying," the UNRWA said on X. "There are reports of mass causalities, including children and women among those killed," it added.

The agency stressed: "Gaza is hell on earth. Images from last (Sunday) night are yet another testament to that."

0843 GMT — Rafah strikes could 'hinder' Gaza truce talks: Qatar

Israel's latest brutal strikes near Gaza's southern city of Rafah could hinder talks towards a truce and prisoner release deal, mediator nation Qatar said.

The foreign ministry voiced "concern that the bombing will complicate ongoing mediation efforts and hinder reaching an agreement for an immediate and permanent ceasefire."

Qatar, alongside the United States and Egypt, has been engaged in months of talks aimed at securing a truce deal between Israel and Hamas in devastated Gaza. But behind-the-scenes negotiations reached a stalemate earlier this month as Israel sent ground forces into Rafah.

Qatar condemned the Israeli bombing as a "dangerous violation of international law."

0820 GMT — Egypt condemns Israel's 'deliberate bombardment' of Rafah displaced

Egypt condemned what it called the "deliberate bombardment by Israeli forces of displaced peoples' tents" in Rafah, in strikes which Gaza's civil defence agency said killed at least 40 people.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry issued a statement calling on Israel to "implement the measures ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning an immediate cessation of military operations" in Rafah.

The ministry condemned the strike as "a new flagrant violation of the provisions of international humanitarian law."

Jordan also expressed its condemnation, accusing Israel of committing "ongoing war crimes."

0756 GMT — Spain, Ireland, Norway condemn Rafah attack, push for two-state solution

Israel's attack on Rafah that killed at least 40 Palestinians further heightened tensions with Spain, Ireland, and Norway reiterating their announcement to recognise the state of Palestine.

The bombing on Sunday has been widely condemned by the foreign ministers of three European countries, underscoring the urgency for a permanent ceasefire and a two-state solution.

Addressing a joint press conference in the Belgian capital Brussels, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide emphasised the "binding" nature of the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) ruling, which ordered Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah.

He stressed that continuing warfare in Rafah constitutes "a breach of international law," highlighting the need for adherence to the ICJ's "compulsory" measures.

0742 GMT — Civil defence says death toll from Israeli strikes on Rafah camp rises to 40

Palestinian civil defence agency in Gaza said that the death toll from Israeli air strikes on a camp housing displaced Palestinians near Rafah had risen to 40.

"The massacre committed by the Israeli occupation army in the refugee tents northwest of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip has left 40 martyrs and 65 wounded," Mohammad al-Mughayyir, a senior official at the civil defence agency, told AFP news agency.

0713 GMT — Labeling ICC prosecutor as 'anti-Semitic' unacceptable: EU foreign policy chief

Labeling the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court prosecutor as "anti-Semitic" is unacceptable, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said.

"We have to respect the work of this institution and let the court without intimidation decide what they think about this initiative…," Josep Borrell told reporters at the doorstep of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

He also called for respecting the work of the ICC, saying the institution "has been strongly intimidated and accused of anti-Semitism."

"I think that the accusation of anti-Semitism against the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is completely not acceptable," Borrell stressed.

0630 GMT — Israeli army blows up Palestinian vehicles in West Bank

The Israeli army blew up several Palestinian vehicles during a raid in the town of Kafr Dan near Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank.

An Israeli military force stormed the town early Monday, searching several homes, witnesses told Anadolu news agency.

Armed clashes erupted between armed Palestinians and the Israeli army, with explosions heard at various locations in the town, the witnesses added.

The army destroyed several vehicles belonging to Palestinians before withdrawing from Kafr Dan, they said.

0500 GMT –– Media watchdog files ICC case over journalists' killings in Gaza

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said it had filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court over Palestinian journalists killed or injured in Gaza.

RSF said it was asking the ICC's prosecutor to investigate alleged war crimes committed by the Israeli army against at least nine Palestinian reporters since December 15.

RSF said it had "reasonable grounds for thinking that some of these journalists were deliberately killed and that the others were the victims of deliberate IDF (Israel Defence Force) attacks against civilians."

This specific complaint –– the third the RSF has made –– concerns eight Palestinian journalists killed between December 20 and May 20, and one other who sustained injuries.

0354 GMT –– Palestinian officials say dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Rafah

Hamas and the Palestinian Authority said Israeli strikes on a centre for displaced people killed dozens near the southern city of Rafah on Sunday, while the Israeli army said it had targeted Hamas fighters.

The health ministry in the territory said in a statement that the strikes "claimed the lives of 35 martyrs and left dozens injured, most of them children and women."

The government media office in Gaza earlier said the attack hit a centre run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees near Rafah, branding it a "horrific massacre."

2334 GMT — Türkiye calls for increased recognition of Palestine

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasised the need to increase efforts to convince more countries to recognise the state of Palestine.

Fidan said that postponing the recognition of Palestine does not solve the problem but rather gives Israel more time.

According to diplomatic sources, he delivered the message at the International Partners Meeting and a meeting on the implementation of the two-state solution, including the issue of recognising Palestine held in Brussels within the framework of his discussions on the Palestinian issue.

2301 GMT — Amnesty calls for war crimes probe of Israeli strikes in Gaza

Amnesty International has urged the International Criminal Court to investigate as war crimes three recent Israeli strikes that killed 44 Palestinian civilians, including 32 children.

Last week the prosecutor of the ICC, Karim Khan, applied for arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and top Hamas leaders on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Amnesty said three Israeli strikes — one on the al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza on April 16, and two on Rafah in southern Gaza on April 19 and 20 — are "further evidence of a broader pattern of war crimes" committed by the Israeli military in Gaza.

"The cases documented here illustrate a clear pattern of attacks over the past seven months in which the Israeli military has flouted international law, killing Palestinian civilians with total impunity and displaying a callous disregard for human lives," said Erika Guevara-Rosas, senior director at Amnesty.

2204 GMT — Hundreds march in Senegal in support of Palestine

A demonstration in support of Palestine was held Sunday in Senegal's capital, Dakar.

Hundreds of people gathered on Malick Sy Avenue and marched to the Monument du Millenaire as part of the protest organised by the African Mediation, Governance and Conflict Resolution Organization and the Palestinian Embassy in Dakar.

Speaking to Anadolu news agency, Jadallah said, "There are significant and fundamental changes happening worldwide regarding the Palestinian issue."

"I believe that African countries will also strengthen their stance on the Palestinian issue over time," he said.

For our live updates from Sunday, May 26, 2024, click here.