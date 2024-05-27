TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Rafah attack exposed Israel's true colours — Turkish President Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan says Israeli PM Netanyahu imitates former Yugoslav strongman Slobodan Milosevic, genocide convict Bosnian Serb politician Radovan Karadzic, and late German dictator Adolf Hitler.
Rafah attack exposed Israel's true colours — Turkish President Erdogan
President Erdogan / Photo: AA
May 27, 2024

"Sunday's attack on Rafah, which came after the International Court of Justice's order, has exposed the treacherous and bloody nature of the terror state," Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

President Erdogan on Monday blasted Israel over its weekend attack against Rafah, which was previously designated as a "safe area."

RelatedHow Israel uses seductive imagery to hide its military transgressions

Erdogan also lashed out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying: "The embattled Netanyahu and his murderous network trying to extend grip on power by massacring people as they fail to defeat Palestinian resistance."

Netanyahu imitates war criminals

"Netanyahu won't be able to save himself from being lamented like (former Yugoslav strongman Slobodan) Milosevic, (genocide convict Bosnian Serb politician Radovan) Karadzic, and (late German dictator Adolf) Hitler, who he is imitating," the president also said.

Erdogan also emphasised that Türkiye will do "everything in its power to ensure those (Israeli) barbarians are brought to justice for crimes they committed."

Dozens of people killed in Rafah

At least 35 people were killed and dozens injured as Israel targeted a camp for the displaced people in Rafah on Sunday.

The attack occurred near the logistics base of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Tal al Sultan, said the Gaza Media Office.

Israeli aircraft targeted several tents in the area, the media office said, adding that missiles and 2,000-pound bombs were used.

Earlier, Gaza’s civil defence force said the targeted area sheltered at least 100,000 displaced people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us