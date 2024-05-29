Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has called for a halt to Israel's war on Gaza which has continued for more than seven months and caused a humanitarian catastrophe.

"Enough is enough. We cannot continue to watch this tragedy unfold and not speak up. The trauma and terror so many, but particularly innocent children, are experiencing is horrifying. This must stop - for the children, for their families, and for their lives," the 39-year-old Mercedes driver from the UK wrote in an Instagram story on Tuesday.

Hamilton also shared a Reels video on children living in Rafah, the southern Gaza city Israel invaded despite a ruling of the International Court of Justice against it.

An airstrike on Sunday in the city's tent camp killed at least 45 people and ignited fires that spread quickly through makeshift accommodation.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the enclave.

More than 36,000 Palestinians have since been killed, a majority being women and children, and vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel’s incursion in Rafah, launched in early May, has forced one million people to flee the city.