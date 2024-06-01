A proposal will be made to include Türkiye's Anemurium Ancient City in the southern province of Mersin on the World Heritage List.

Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan highlighted on Friday that Mersin's historical and natural richness, noting that efforts are underway to move structures from the Tentative List to the permanent UNESCO list, including Anemurium.

"There are four assets of our city on the UNESCO World Heritage List. We have accelerated efforts to include the structures on the Tentative List in the permanent list.

"We will also propose new works to the Tentative List. One of the places we will propose for the World Heritage List is Anemurium Ancient City. This is an ancient city that truly deserves this recognition," he told reporters.

The seventh phase of excavation and restoration at Anemurium in the Anamur district dating to the fourth century BC, continues under Mehmet Tekocak from Selcuk University in Konya province.

Tekocak said significant progress has been made in seven periods, particularly in the "Central A Late Antique Age" structure.

The first phase of the Anemurium Environmental Arrangement Project has begun, including a reception center, social facilities and a parking lot, he said.

Tekocak noted that the goal is to provide a better environment for visitors while continuing year-round excavation and restoration efforts.

A team of 30, including archaeologists, art historians, restorers, biologists, architects, geologists and students from various universities, is working at the site, focusing on areas like the bathhouse, church, "odeon structure," workshop and residential zones.

Pehlivan announced plans to enhance visitor access and the site's institutional identity by creating a reception area with a ticket office, souvenir shops and social facilities.

A seaside structure that will not harm the historical area is also planned, according to the governor.

Besides, the theater (odeon structure) restoration is complete, and work on the baths and a Turkish-style house is ongoing under the auspices of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Pehlivan noted that efforts to promote the ancient site, which has "a history of around 2,000 years," and to attract more visitors are intensifying.