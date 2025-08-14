Hundreds of firefighters have battled to put out wildfires across southern Europe, some of which are believed to have been set deliberately by arsonists and stoked by an extended heat wave gripping the region.

On Thursday, the European Union sent reinforcements to help Greece and Spain tackle blazes which have killed three firefighters, damaged homes and buildings and razed swathes of farm and forest land, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people.

Hot and dry summers have been common in the Mediterranean region. But wildfires fanned by intense heat and winds, a result of the climate crisis, scientists say, have become more destructive and tougher to control.

From Portugal to Spain, Albania and Greece, firefighters struggled to contain towering walls of flames threatening life and property. The Iberian Peninsula alone made up about half of the EU's burned area of some 500,000 hectares so far this year, according to estimates by the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS).

In Greece, more than 200 firefighters assisted by 11 aircraft battled to extinguish a blaze near the port city of Patras in the western Peloponnese. Elevated temperatures stoked tinderbox conditions.

"In such circumstances just a spark is enough to start a fire which can quickly spin out of control," said Greece's Civil Protection and Climate Change Minister Giannis Kefalogiannis.

Three people suspected of deliberately igniting wildfires near Patras were arrested and expected to appear before a public prosecutor on Thursday, a senior police official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Greece has made available a record number of some 18,000 firefighters this year.

Raging inferno

In Spain, three people, including volunteer firefighters, died amid dozens of wildfires this week, as the country baked in a heat wave for an 11th day with temperatures as high as 44 degrees Celsius in some areas, expected to last until Monday.