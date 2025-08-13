TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Symbol of friendship: Turkish, Azerbaijani contingents attend Independence Day parade in Islamabad
Pakistan marks its 79th Independence Day, with celebrations taking place nationwide.
Symbol of friendship: Turkish, Azerbaijani contingents attend Independence Day parade in Islamabad
Türkiye Army troops salute at Islamabad’s Jinnah Support Stadium on Independence Day and Ma’raka-e-Haq. (Image: X/@MansurQr) / Others
August 13, 2025

Thousands rose to their feet when a contingent of Turkish armed forces paraded at an Independence Day ceremony in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad.

Wednesday’s ceremony, attended by President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, army chief General Asim Munir and others, was held ahead of the country's 79th Independence Day to be celebrated on Thursday.

"Pakistan and Turkish armed forces are the beacon of stability and cooperation in the region," the commentator said as the Turkish soldiers marched past the stage, followed by a military army band.

Salute from Turkish forces

Zardari, who is also the commander-in- chief of Pakistan's armed forces, took the salute from the Turkish armed forces contingent, with his palm placed on his chest as a mark of respect.

Apart from Türkiye, Azerbaijan was another country whose armed forces featured in the parade.

Recommended

Earlier, branches of Pakistan armed forces paraded in the event, followed by a fly-past by fighter jets, deploying flares across the night sky.

This is the first Independence Day after a four-day armed conflict between Pakistan and India in May.

This year, the South Asian nuclear country is celebrating its Independence Day under the theme "Marka-e-Haq" (battle for righteousness), highlighting its "steadfast resolve, sacrifices, and unity."

Several ceremonies are being held across the country to celebrate Pakistan's "victory" in the recent conflict, adding additional fervour to this year's celebrations.

RelatedTRT Global - Erdogan’s Pakistan trip affirms close friendship between brotherly nations
Explore
Spain endures worst fire season on record as blazes ravage northwest
UK prepares to airlift Gaza's critically ill children as pressure mounts for medical evacuations
Ahead of visit, Netanyahu hit with criminal complaint from Argentine rights groups
France drafts resolution to prolong UN peace mission in Lebanon
Maduro mobilises millions in militia amid rising US ‘threats’
UK dropped request for backdoor access to encrypted Apple data, says US spy chief Gabbard
UN: Israeli attacks in Gaza killed nearly half of all aid workers slain worldwide in 2024
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order
Arrangements underway for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting — Trump
Trump pauses talks with Europeans to call Putin on Ukraine peace efforts
Bestselling Irish author says she will support Palestine Action despite government ban
'You look fabulous in that suit': Zelenskyy dons more formal attire for crucial meeting with Trump
Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, State Dept says
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us