Israel is in contact with four countries and Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland to explore the forced transfer of Palestinians from Gaza, Israeli media said on Thursday, in a move widely condemned as a violation of international law.

Channel 12 reported “progress” in talks with Indonesia and Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but is not internationally recognised.

The outlet named Indonesia, Libya, Uganda, South Sudan, and Somaliland as the parties involved in the discussions.

Citing an unnamed Israeli source, it reported that some countries have shown “more openness” to receiving Palestinians displaced by the Gaza war, though no agreements have been reached.

As of Thursday morning, the only official response came from South Sudan, whose Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Wednesday denying reports of any discussions with Israel, calling them “baseless” and not reflective of its official policy.