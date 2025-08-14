TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's AK Party celebrates 24 years of political leadership and success
Since the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) was established in 2001, Türkiye has risen as a significant force internationally under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkish President and Leader of AK Party Recep Tayyip Erdogan / AA
August 14, 2025

Founded on August 14, 2001, under Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership, the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has marked 24 years in Turkish politics, winning every general election it has participated in.

On the party’s 24th anniversary, AK Party Deputy Chairperson Faruk Acar announced that new members would be joining the party during the celebrations.

Speaking at a press briefing, Acar emphasised that despite being 24 years old, the party remains dynamic and committed to its vision and mission.

He described the AK Party not merely as a political organisation but as a popular movement, adding, “perhaps it's worth sharing that, unlike the 24th anniversary, we will continue our journey with the strength we draw from the streets and the support we receive from the nation”.

“For the first time in our 25th year, we will enter a one-year campaign period. The purpose of this campaign, which starts tomorrow, is to share with our nation and remind them of what a party that has been around for over a quarter-century has accomplished over the past 25 years, where it has impacted Türkiye and the millions of works and projects it has developed.”

Established on August 14, 2001, AK Party burst onto the political stage under the leadership of Erdogan, who was then the mayor of Istanbul. He was first elected Prime Minister in 2003 and has served as President since 2014.

On November 3 2002, the party achieved a sweeping victory, securing two-thirds of the parliamentary seats — an outright majority unseen in over a decade.

AK Party participated in seven general elections — 2002, 2007, 2011, 2015 — snap elections in November 2015, June 2018, and most recently, May 2023 — emerging victorious in every one of them.

Since the founding of the party under the leadership of Erdogan in 2001, Türkiye has emerged as a prominent player on the global stage, adopting a multidirectional and proactive approach to international and regional affairs.

Throughout the years, Türkiye has strengthened its ties with European, Turkic and Muslim nations, taking on a leadership role in regional affairs.

Moreover, Türkiye has expanded its relationships with other global actors, enhancing its standing on the international stage.

With this approach, it has started contributing to global problem-solving and playing a significant role in international organisations.


SOURCE:TRT World
