Erdogan, Rutte discuss Ukraine, upcoming Trump-Putin summit
Turkish President Erdogan says Istanbul talks have made progress towards a lasting Russia-Ukraine ceasefire, stressing the need for positive humanitarian outcomes.
Erdogan, Rutte discuss Ukraine, upcoming Trump-Putin summit
The leaders discussed the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war. / Photo: AA
August 14, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at his request, the Turkish Communications Directorate said on Thursday.

The leaders discussed the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as regional and global issues.

Erdogan said progress had been made in the Istanbul talks aimed at securing a lasting ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine and stressed the importance of the process yielding positive humanitarian outcomes.

Rutte shared his views on the situation in Ukraine ahead of the Alaska summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Erdogan said Türkiye is closely following the upcoming meeting.

Trump and Putin will meet in Alaska on Friday at 11.30 am local time (1930GMT). The meeting will be the first between sitting US and Russian presidents since the start of the Moscow-Kiev war, now nearing three and a half years.

SOURCE:AA
