A BBC radio host has cut off a caller who criticised the broadcaster and the ruling Labour Party government for their "complicity" in the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

On Thursday, during a BBC Radio 2 segment in which listeners were asked to share their ideas for giving a wedding speech, host Tina Daheely introduced a caller from Manchester, North West England, named Mary.

Mary began by thanking the host for having her on, but then went on to say: "The BBC and the UK Government are complicit in the Palestinian genoc–," Scottish daily The National reported.

Mary's line was abruptly cut before she could finish her sentence and say the word "genocide."

Later, Daheely said: "Oh, okay, not about wedding speeches at all. Cut that one off there because I've no idea what else they were going to say."

She added: "We are talking about wedding speeches here."

Related TRT Global - BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage

'Systematically biased'