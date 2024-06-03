WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK sets date to execute Rwanda asylum seekers' deportation plan
British Prime Minister Sunak has said earlier that the deportation flights will not leave before the July 4 election but has promised if he wins they would begin soon after.
UK sets date to execute Rwanda asylum seekers' deportation plan
Sending asylum seekers who have arrived in Britain without permission to Rwanda is one of Sunak's flagship policies. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 3, 2024

Britain intends to begin deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda on July 24, a government lawyer has said.

However, the hotly contested scheme is dependent on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party winning the upcoming election.

Sending asylum seekers who have arrived in Britain without permission to Rwanda is one of Sunak's flagship policies, but legal and parliamentary obstacles have meant it has never got off the ground.

Sunak has said the deportation flights will not leave before the July 4 election but has promised if he wins they would begin soon after. The opposition Labour Party, leading by about 20 points in opinion polls, has pledged to scrap the plan if elected.

In documents submitted to the London High Court as part of a challenge to the policy by the charity Asylum Aid, government lawyers said the intention was "to effect removals with a flight to Rwanda on 23 July 2024 (and not before)."

However, government lawyer Edward Brown later told the court that an "operational update" from the Home Office (interior ministry) said the first flight would in fact leave on July 24.

RelatedUK's Rwanda migration bill suffers blow in parliament

Detering asylum seekers

The scheme - first drawn up by one of Sunak's predecessors, Boris Johnson, in 2022 - aims to deter asylum seekers from making the dangerous journey across the Channel in small boats from France.

Last November, the UK Supreme Court declared the policy unlawful, prompting Sunak to sign a new treaty with the East African country and to pass new legislation to override this.

Asylum Aid's lawyer Charlotte Kilroy said the date earmarked for the flight was "news to us". The judge, Martin Chamberlain, remarked: "This is all going to be subject to the outcome of the general election, but we obviously cannot make any predictions about that."

The number of asylum seekers crossing the Channel has risen to record numbers this year, with more than 10,000 people arriving so far after numbers fell by a third in 2023.

RelatedIs UK's 'Rwanda Plan' violating international law?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us