CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
IEA: Nations falling short on 2030 renewables goal
IEA analysis predicts nearly 150 countries could reach 8,000 gigawatts of renewable power capacity in 6 years.
IEA: Nations falling short on 2030 renewables goal
"The tripling target is ambitious but achievable -– though only if governments quickly turn promises into plans of action," said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol. / Photo: AFP
June 4, 2024

Nations are falling short of the goal agreed at UN climate talks to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030 as part of efforts to curb global warming, the International Energy Agency said Tuesday.

An IEA analysis of policies, plans and estimates from nearly 150 countries found that they could reach 8,000 gigawatts of renewable power capacity in six years.

This would be well short of the 11,000 GW pledged at the COP28 climate talks in Dubai late last year in order to reach the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels.

"Countries' ambitions and implementation plans are not yet in line with the key goal set at COP28," the IEA said.

"But governments have tools to step up in coming months" through their Nationally Determined Contributions, the Paris-based agency, which advises developed nations, said in a statement accompanying its analysis.

Transitioning away from fossil fuels

NDCs are the targets set by each country to reduce their emissions of planet-heating greenhouse gases.

"The tripling target is ambitious but achievable -– though only if governments quickly turn promises into plans of action," said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

Massively deploying solar, wind and other renewable power is crucial to meeting another major agreement reached at COP28: transitioning away from fossil fuels.

Since the landmark Paris Agreement on climate crisis in 2015, the world has added on average 11 percent of new renewable power installations per year as prices have fallen sharply.

Nearly 510 GW of renewable capacity was added last year alone, a 50 percent jump from 2022 to set the fastest growth rate in the past two decades, the IEA said in a previous report.

RelatedRenewable energy to dethrone coal as source of electricity by 2025 — IEA
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us