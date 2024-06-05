WORLD
4 MIN READ
Jewish settlers hold provocative 'flag march' to mark Jerusalem occupation
Hamas says the flag march "confirms the (Israeli) occupation approach to Judaize the (Jerusalem) sanctities," and urged Palestinian "mass mobilisation to confront the Al Aqsa Mosque occupation plans."
Jewish settlers hold provocative 'flag march' to mark Jerusalem occupation
Israeli police deployed 3,000 officers in East Jerusalem ahead of the march and cleared Palestinian residents from Damascus Gate. / Photo: AP
June 5, 2024

Jewish far-right groups have organised a provocative flag march in occupied East Jerusalem to mark Israel’s occupation of the city in 1967.

According to eyewitnesses, the march reached the Damascus Gate, a main entrance to Jerusalem’s Old City, with illegal Jewish settlers gathering provocatively in the city’s Muslim Quarter on Wednesday.

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian residents in Jerusalem’s Old City during the march, witnesses said.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud Party took part in the march.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he will also participate in the march.

Participants in the march typically wave Israeli flags and chant racist slogans against Arabs, such as "Death to Arabs" and "Burn their village.”

Israeli police deployed 3,000 officers in the occupied East Jerusalem ahead of the march and cleared Palestinians from Damascus Gate.

Hamas condemned the planned flag march and considered it an aggression against the Palestinian people and their sanctities.

In a statement, Hamas said the flag march "confirms the (Israeli) occupation approach to Judaize the (Jerusalem) sanctities," and urged Palestinian "mass mobilisation to confront the Al Aqsa Mosque occupation plans."

Storming Al Aqsa

Hundreds of illegal Jewish settlers have stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque complex to mark the 57th anniversary of the Israeli occupation of East Jerusalem. According to the Jordan-run Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, 812 settlers broke into the Al Aqsa Mosque on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that the settlers tried to perform Talmudic rituals in the mosque's complex.

Palestinians hold firm to East Jerusalem as the capital of their hoped-for state, citing international resolutions that do not recognize Israel's occupation of the city in 1967 or its illegal annexation in 1981.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against Gaza after an attack by the Hamas group on October 7, 2023.

At least 527 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,000 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of “genocide ” at the International Court of Justice, which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah in southern Gaza, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

RelatedAl Aqsa Mosque: Why is it so special in Islam?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us