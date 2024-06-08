WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ukrainian drones target Russia airfield in surprise attack
The drones were aimed at a military airfield near the town of Mozdok, more than 700 kilometres from the frontline, according to North Ossetia governor Sergei Menyailo.
Ukrainian drones target Russia airfield in surprise attack
Three drones were shot down, a local official says. / Photo: AP Archive
June 8, 2024

Ukraine has targeted the south Russian region of North Ossetia with drones for the first time ever, causing minor damage, local authorities have said.

The drones were aimed at a military airfield near the town of Mozdok on Saturday, more than 700 kilometres (430 miles) from the frontline, according to North Ossetia governor Sergei Menyailo.

"The attack was foiled by the Russian Defence Ministry's air defence forces. Minor damage and fires were recorded. No one was injured," Menyailo said.

Three drones were shot down, he added.

A source in Kiev said that Ukraine's GUR military intelligence service was behind the attack.

"Today's drone attack on the airfield in North Ossetia is a special operation of the GUR," the source in Ukrainian military intelligence said, without elaborating.

RelatedUkraine to get $225M worth US weapons that Kiev can use inside Russia

'High alert'

Social media videos purportedly filmed in the region showed drones flying overhead, while pictures showed what appeared to be drone fragments scattered on the ground.

The damage from the attack was unclear, but Governor Menyailo urged residents not to share images of the drones online.

"All services have been put on high alert. For the safety of citizens, we have decided to cancel all mass events in Mozdoksky district," he said.

"All services have been put on high alert. For the safety of citizens, we have decided to cancel all mass events in Mozdoksky district," he said.

Ukraine often targets military and energy facilities on Russian territory in drone attacks, sometimes hundreds of kilometres from the frontline.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us