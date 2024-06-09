WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kenya to deploy UN-backed mission to Haiti 'within weeks'
Kenya aims to send 1,000 officers to lead a UN-backed mission to secure the Caribbean nation, stricken by violence, poverty and political instability.
A small opposition party in Kenya filed a fresh lawsuit to try to block Kenya''s mission is aiming to the Caribbean nation. / Photo: Reuters
June 9, 2024

Kenyan police will deploy to quell gang violence in Haiti probably within weeks, the East African country's President William Ruto has said, despite court challenges that delayed the mission.

"The people of Haiti are maybe waiting, by the grace of God, that probably by next week or the other week, we shall send our police officers to restore peace," Ruto said in an address during a visit to central Kenya on Sunday.

Kenya is aiming to lead a UN-backed mission to secure the Caribbean nation, stricken by violence, poverty and political instability.

The East African nation is scheduled to send 1,000 officers for the mission alongside personnel from several other countries.

Deployment faces objections

A UN Security Council resolution in October last year approved the mission but a Kenyan court in January delayed the deployment.

It said the government did not have the authority to send police officers abroad without a prior agreement.

The government secured that agreement on March 1 and Ruto told the BBC last month that he expected a Kenyan force to go to Haiti within weeks.

But a small opposition party in Kenya filed a fresh lawsuit to try to block it. Kenya's High Court is due to consider that case on June 12.

Rights groups have also accused Kenyan police of using excessive force and carrying out unlawful killings.

SOURCE:AFP
