Angry over Apple-OpenAI deal, Elon Musk threatens iPhone ban at companies
Tesla CEO posts picture mocking both Apple and OpenAI, depicting the latter as stealing personal data from Apple.
"Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river," says Musk.  / Photo: Reuters
June 10, 2024

Elon Musk has said he would ban Apple devices at his companies if the iPhone maker integrates OpenAI at the OS level.

"That is an unacceptable security violation," the Tesla CEO said in a post on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

"And visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage," he said.

He later posted a picture mocking both Apple and OpenAI, depicting the latter as stealing personal data from Apple.

Earlier in the day, Apple announced a slew of AI features across its apps and operating platforms and a partnership with OpenAI to bring the ChatGPT technology to its devices.

Apple said it had built AI with privacy "at the core" and it would use a combination of on-device processing and cloud computing to power those features.

OpenAI was "very happy to be partnering with Apple to integrate chatGBT into their devices later this year! think you will really like it," posted the company's chief, Sam Altman, on social media.

