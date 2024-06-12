TÜRKİYE
Heart-wrenching images from Gaza can change world — veteran photojournalist
"Students protest the war in Palestine after seeing horrific images," Yuri Kozyrev states, referring to what's happening in Gaza as 'genocide.'"
The 2024 Istanbul Photo Awards, organised by Anadolu Agency, received over 20,000 photo submissions. /Photo: AA
June 12, 2024

Yuri Kozyrev, a juror for the Istanbul Photo Awards, has expressed his belief that powerful images can change the world, citing the impact of harrowing photographs from Palestine in motivating people to take action.

Kozyrev shared his insights during the "Istanbul Photo Awards Talks," an event where experienced photographers discuss their work.

"The competition has clear categories for photographers to present their work, which is important. It’s been ten years now. I think I joined as a juror seven years ago. I've seen it grow and become global," Kozyrev said.

Kozyrev emphasised the importance of sharing experiences and discussing the photography industry during events like the Istanbul Photo Awards Talks.

"Palestinian Woman Embracing Her Nephew’s Dead Body"

He recalled the powerful moment when Mohammed Salem won the "Photo of the Year" with his image "Palestinian Woman Embracing Her Nephew’s Dead Body." Salem, unable to leave Gaza, sent a heartfelt video message.

"We had thousands of photos and many stories from Palestine. Selecting was not easy; such issues require more thoughtful consideration. But this is a photo competition, and you must choose an iconic image. Mohammed's photo is iconic; it tells a lot without being raw or direct. You understand the reality," Kozyrev explained.

Kozyrev noted the unusual circumstances in Palestine, where most photo submissions come from local photographers who are trapped and trying to do their work amidst tragedy.

Difficult conditions for journalists in Gaza

Stressing the difficult conditions for journalists in Gaza, Kozyrev said, "They must be cautious about survival and have no choice but to stay. Their work shows the world what’s happening on the ground. Most of us have return tickets from conflict zones; they do not."

Reflecting on the power of photography, Kozyrev drew parallels to historic images like Eddie Adams' 1968 Vietnam execution photo, which spurred protests. "I believe we can certainly call what's happening in Palestine a 'genocide'. Powerful images still have impact. Students protest the war in Palestine after seeing horrific images. These images can change the world," he said.

The 2024 Istanbul Photo Awards, organised by Anadolu Agency, received over 20,000 photo submissions. In its tenth year, the competition awarded 32 photographers across ten categories.

The exhibition showcases global events from the past year, including Israel's attacks on Palestine, Türkiye earthquake dubbed the "Disaster of the Century," the Mexican drug cartels, Afghan refugee camps, plastic pollution in Nigeria, elephants in Sri Lanka, the World Swimming Championships in Japan, Wimbledon, discrimination in India, and the plight of migrants in Spanish waters.

