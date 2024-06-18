BIZTECH
EV giant Fisker files for bankruptcy after production struggles
Fisker's bankruptcy filing has raised concerns about the US electric vehicle industry as climbing costs and production issues threaten the sustainability of EV startups.
Inflation and production issues contribute to the company's bankruptcy filing. / Photo: Reuters
June 18, 2024

US electric carmaker Fisker said it filed for bankruptcy Monday, citing inflation woes and production problems.

Fisker is in "advanced discussions with financial stakeholders" over the sale of its assets, according to a company statement announcing the bankruptcy proceedings published overnight into Tuesday.

"Like other companies in the electric vehicle industry, we have faced various market and macroeconomic headwinds that have impacted our ability to operate efficiently," it added.

Fisker has been in financial difficulty for months and has already halted the production of its Ocean model, which was launched in 2022.

The company was valued at $2.9 billion when it went public in 2020, through a merger with a subsidiary of investment firm Apollo.

In February, founder Henrik Fisker reflected on a challenging 2023 with delays for parts, labour issues, and high inflation hitting demand.

US carmakers are facing tough competition from producers in China, with top American firm Tesla announcing more than 14,000 job cuts in April.

