WORLD
2 MIN READ
PKK/YPG terrorists kidnap 13-year-old child in Syria
According to the UN's 2022 Children in Armed Conflicts report, PKK and its Syrian affiliate YPG abduct over 1,200 children, coercing them into carrying terror activities.
PKK/YPG terrorists kidnap 13-year-old child in Syria
The use of minors as combatants is a violation of international law. / Photo: AA Archive
June 20, 2024

A child from Syria's northeastern Deir Ezzor province has been kidnapped by the PKK/YPG terrorist group, a spokesman for a local Kurdish party said.

Redor al Ahmed of the Independent Kurdish Rabita told Anadolu on Thursday that a 13-year-old from the Garanij village, identified only by the initials H.A.H., fell victim to PKK/YPG abduction.

Ahmed lamented the terror group's tactic of separating abducted children from their families and taking them to camps for training in terror activities, in violation of international law.

Since the start of the year, the terrorist PKK/YPG has reportedly abducted more than 30 children across Syria’s Aleppo, Raqqa, Deir Ezzor, and Hasakah provinces, aiming to enlist them into its terror ranks.

RelatedHow PKK terror group lures, forces minors to create army of child soldiers

PKK kidnapped more than 1,200 children in 2022

The UN's 2022 Children in Annual Armed Conflicts report said that over 1,200 children had been abducted by the PKK/YPG.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed grave concern over the exploitation of children by the PKK, urging an end to their recruitment and the release of all children. The use of minors as combatants is a violation of international law.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

RelatedThis is why the YPG/PKK do not represent all Kurds
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us