A child from Syria's northeastern Deir Ezzor province has been kidnapped by the PKK/YPG terrorist group, a spokesman for a local Kurdish party said.

Redor al Ahmed of the Independent Kurdish Rabita told Anadolu on Thursday that a 13-year-old from the Garanij village, identified only by the initials H.A.H., fell victim to PKK/YPG abduction.

Ahmed lamented the terror group's tactic of separating abducted children from their families and taking them to camps for training in terror activities, in violation of international law.

Since the start of the year, the terrorist PKK/YPG has reportedly abducted more than 30 children across Syria’s Aleppo, Raqqa, Deir Ezzor, and Hasakah provinces, aiming to enlist them into its terror ranks.

The UN's 2022 Children in Annual Armed Conflicts report said that over 1,200 children had been abducted by the PKK/YPG.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed grave concern over the exploitation of children by the PKK, urging an end to their recruitment and the release of all children. The use of minors as combatants is a violation of international law.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.