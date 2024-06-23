WORLD
2 MIN READ
Power cut causes flight cancellations and delays at UK's Manchester Airport
The disruption particularly affected flights from Terminals 1 and 2, with many expected to be delayed or canceled.
Power cut causes flight cancellations and delays at UK's Manchester Airport
Power has been restored but the impact will affect services throughout the day, the report added. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 23, 2024

Flights departing the UK's Manchester Airport faced cancellations and severe delays after a power cut in the area caused widespread disruption, an airport spokesperson said.

A significant number of flights, particularly from Terminals 1 and 2, were expected to be delayed or cancelled, the spokesperson said on Sunday.

The disruption was first reported by Sky News, which said an issue with the power supply affected the airport and several other buildings.

Power has been restored but the impact will affect services throughout the day, the report added.

"Passengers due to travel from Terminals 1 or 2 are advised to contact their airlines before coming to the airport.

Passengers due to fly from Terminal 3 should come to the airport as normal unless advised otherwise by their airline but could be affected by delays," the airport spokesperson said.

RelatedUK election 2024: This is where the two main parties stand on immigration
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us