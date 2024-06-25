French President Emmanuel Macron has urged European countries to create a continental defence force as part of NATO "which would actually be more independent and capable of defending itself."

"Europeans should be able to cover their responsibility to be independent and capable of supporting themselves," he said during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Paris on Monday.

"That is the idea of a European force which would actually be more independent and capable of defending itself and defending the Alliance and the EU obviously," he added.

Macron also said it would strengthen the cooperation between NATO and other countries of the EU.

He noted that NATO allies are at a "strategic turning point" where "war is coming back to Europe after the war of aggression that was launched by Russia."

He said that the Alliance plays a crucial role by using collective deterrence, bringing together all its allies.

Macron said that France is committed to addressing Ukraine's urgent needs.

He said France remains steadfast and resolute in its stance and will persist in this support.

"We have to send a strong message in Washington on the way in which we are integrating Ukraine into the North Atlantic Alliance’s activities," he added.

He noted that another issue will be discussed — sharing the burden of security — during the NATO Summit, which will be held in Washington, DC, on July 9-11.

'Collective defence'

Stoltenberg underscored France's leadership within NATO, noting its pivotal role in various defence operations.

"Since NATO's founding, France has made vital contributions to our shared security and our collective defence," he said.

Looking ahead to the Washington summit, he identified support for Ukraine as the most urgent task.

"More support in Ukraine will be our most urgent task. Since Russia's full-scale invasion, allies have provided unprecedented support, but recent gaps and delays have led to real consequences on the battlefield," he said.

"We must give Ukraine the predictability and accountability it needs to defend itself," he added.

Stoltenberg also said he expects NATO allies to agree at the summit on leading the coordination and provision of security assistance and training for Ukraine.

"Our support is not about making NATO a party to the conflict. It is about ensuring that Ukraine can uphold its right of self-defence, a fundamental right which is enshrined in the UN Charter," he added.

Macron has long argued that Europe should be less dependent on the US for its own defence.

"We cannot depend on others to defend us, whether on land, at sea, under the sea, in the air, in space or in cyberspace. In this respect, our European defence must take a new step forward," he said a few weeks after Russia assaulted Ukraine in 2022.

Collective defence in Europe, so far, is a role largely reserved for NATO.