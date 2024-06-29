The Japanese are brimming with anger against incidents of sexual abuse by US forces deployed in the allied country.

It comes as prosecutors indicted US Marine Jamel Clayton for attempted rape and wounding a woman.

"A vile crime has come to light once again, causing strong concern to the people of Okinawa. I cannot help but be outraged," Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki told reporters on Friday.

He said he "feels anger beyond description" about the crime.

Clayton was arrested in May and indicted by the Naha district public prosecutor’s office June 17.

The US soldier was charged with allegedly choking the victim, remove her clothing, and attempting to have sexual contact with her in Yomitan village on May 26, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

The attack caused wounds to the victim who was treated for around two weeks.

And on Tuesday, prosecutors indicted a US soldier for the alleged sexual assault and kidnapping of a minor last December.

Brennon Washington, 25, had invited the girl to speak to him on December 24 in his car at a park in Yomitan in Okinawa province.

Later, he drove her to his home before inappropriately touching her.

Protests against US base

More than 50,000 US soldiers deployed

Okinawa province’s deputy governor lodged protests on Thursday with US forces for the incidents in the region, saying it was "causing concern for people who are forced to live next to US bases."

The vice governor said there was a delay in notifying provincial authorities about the incident.

Talking to reporters, Denny emphasised the need to "review a communication system for notifying" provincial authorities about such incidents involving US soldiers.

Meanwhile, at least one person was killed on Friday while another was injured during an accident amid protests against the relocation of US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma based in Okinawa.

Despite opposition from the native population, Japan is working to relocate a US military base within Okinawa province. ​​​​​​​Currently, the US base is located in a crowded residential district in Ginowan and Tokyo wants it to be transferred to the less populated Henoko coastal area of Nago under an agreement signed in 1996.

Okinawa hosts the bulk of US military facilities in Japan and locals have long opposed the location of the base. They have demanded the government shift the base out of the province.

More than 50,000 US soldiers have been deployed in Japan under a bilateral defence pact since the end of World War 2 in 1945.