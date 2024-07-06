TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish fans make national gesture during national anthem at Euro 2024
Merih Demiral, who scored both goals for Türkiye's national team in a 2-1 win over Austria in the last 16 of Euro 2024, has been banned by UEFA for making the national gesture.
Turkish fans make national gesture during national anthem at Euro 2024
The police spokesperson Valeska Jakubowski acknowledged that showing the gesture is not banned in Germany./ Photo: AA
July 6, 2024

Turkish supporters making their way to the European Championship quarterfinal against the Netherlands have made Grey Wolves sign that got a Turkish player banned from the match.

Thousands of people made the gesture again in the stadium during the Turkish national anthem before Saturday's game.

Berlin police said on X that the gesture, which is one of the national symbols deeply rooted in the Turkic culture, was “massively shown” by the fans on their way to the Olympiastadion.

The police spokesperson Valeska Jakubowski acknowledged that showing the gesture is not banned in Germany.

Condemning the suspension

Turkish defender Merih Demiral, who scored both goals for Türkiye's national football team as they beat Austria 2-1 in the last 16 of Euro 2024, made the Grey Wolves sign which is Türkiye's national symbol.

Merih Demiral was banned for two games by UEFA on Friday for making the national gesture. The ban rules Demiral out of Saturday’s quarterfinal, and the semifinal should Türkiye progress.

The Turkish Football Federation joined Turkish government officials in denouncing the suspension.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan changed plans to visit Azerbaijan to attend Saturday’s match.

He had defended Demiral, saying on Friday the defender merely expressed his “excitement” after scoring.

RelatedWhat's grey wolf sign that led to misguided 2-game ban on Merih Demiral?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us