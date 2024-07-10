Leaders of NATO member states have announced military aid package for Ukraine and stressed a membership pledge for the country at a summit in Washington DC.

A communique, released on Wednesday, said the allies intend to provide Ukraine with at least 40 billion euros ($43.28 billion) in military aid within the next year, but stopped short of the multi-year commitment NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had sought.

"Through proportional contributions, Allies intend to provide a minimum baseline funding of 40 billion euros ($43.28 billion) within the next year, and to provide sustainable levels of security assistance for Ukraine to prevail," a declaration from the summit said.

The declaration also strengthened past NATO language on China, calling it a "decisive enabler" of Russia's war effort in Ukraine and saying Beijing continues to pose systemic challenges to Euro-Atlantic security.

China "has become a decisive enabler of Russia's war against Ukraine through its so-called 'no limits' partnership and its large-scale support for Russia's defence industrial base," NATO leaders said in a declaration, adding China must "cease all material and political support to Russia’s war effort."

Related Türkiye leads Gaza diplomatic charge at NATO summit in US

'Ukraine's future is in NATO'

The NATO statement said Kiev has made "concrete progress" on a series of democratic, political and military reforms it needs to complete for membership and offered the most concrete language to date that Ukraine will eventually join the alliance in defiance of Russian threats against the expansion.

"Ukraine's future is in NATO," the statement said.

"As Ukraine continues this vital work, we will continue to support it on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership."

The communique singled out Russia, saying the Kremlin "remains the most significant and direct threat to Allies' security."

Its now over two-year invasion of Ukraine, the document says, Russia "has shattered peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area and gravely undermined global security."

The communique also accused Iran and North Korea for "fueling" the Russian war effort by providing Moscow with "direct military support" that includes military drones and munitions.

The next NATO leader-level summit will take place in The Hague, the Netherlands in June 2025, followed by a meeting in Türkiye at an undisclosed time.