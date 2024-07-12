Faith, they say, can move the mountain.

In Indonesia, the Muslim faithful are moving heaven and earth to protect the planet’s fragile ecology – drawing lessons from the Quran to launch what they call an ‘environmental jihad’.

The Southeast Asian nation is home to 13 percent of the world's Muslim population, the most populous Muslim country in the world.

Over the years, the country has faced grave natural disasters attributed to the rampant destruction of nature and a growing climate crisis that has ravaged the world.

Into this scene stepped in activists and environmentalists, including imams, who see themselves as God's lieutenants tasked with guarding nature.

The Ulama Council of Indonesia, the top Muslim clerical body of the country, has also nudged the faithful, issuing a ‘fatwa’ or religious decree earlier this year and declaring all actions causing environmental damage and contributing to the climate crisis as ‘haram’, forbidden in Islam.

"As per Islamic values, we have to act to care for and protect the earth because we are khalifas (stewards) of this earth. This is why we have a mandate: as khalifa, we should take care of Earth and protect it," says Elok Faiqotul Mutia, the young founder of Enter Nusantara, an organisation promoting environmentalism and educating youth on climate change.

The Quran’s emphasis on humanity's responsibility as caretakers of Earth makes it a “sacred duty” for her to assume environmental stewardship.

Mutia, in her early twenties, tells TRT World that her organisation is involved in different environmental projects in cooperation with Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah, two major Islamic organisations in the country.

Hening Purwati Parlan, another young activist who works for Muhammadiyah’s environmental council, says that the organisation launched 1000 Cahaya – 1000 lights – an “eco-awareness movement in mosques, schools, and Islamic boarding schools”.

By collaborating with various Islamic institutions – including agriculture, waste management and reforestation – Muhammadiyah is actively involved in community outreach and advocacy to promote climate responsibility, Parlan tells TRT World.

Muhammadiyah is pivotal in instilling a sense of responsibility towards caring for the earth in the Indonesian community by integrating environmental education into its extensive network of schools, universities, and community programmes.

Indonesia’s Ministry of Education and Culture also pursues environmentalism as a fundamental part of students' learning experiences from an early age, says Ranitya Nurlita, a young environmental consultant and founder of a non-profit organisation.

Through curriculum development, Islamic educational institutions, particularly boarding schools, have been initiated to integrate ecological education and sustainable practices into their programs.

Subjects like biology, geography, and religious studies are tailored to include environmental themes.

As environmental damage is no longer an ordinary issue but has escalated into a climate crisis, it cannot be addressed in the usual way.

Instead, it must be tackled with extra spirit, extra collaboration, and extra action— this is "environmental jihad" for these eco-activists.

Many schools have also introduced eco-clubs and environmental programs where students participate in tree planting, recycling, waste management, organic farming, and clean-up campaigns.

Young Muslims are urged to adopt sustainable and environmentally friendly practices, maintaining the balance of ecosystems and the well-being of all living beings. They are guided by the principle of tawhid, which connects all life with the Creator.

Nurlita says that the fatwa by the Ulama Council emphasises the importance of the relationships between humans and god, humans and fellow humans, and humans and nature in Islam.

The activist emphasises that religion should not be a tower but must be integrated into everyday life.

Faith as the driving force

One of the biggest examples is the national Grand Istiqlal Mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia. Spanning an area of 91,600 square meters and providing space for up to 200,000 worshippers, the mosque has undergone a transformative, environmentally-conscious renovation under the leadership of Prof. Nasaruddin Umar, one of the prominent leaders of eco-Islam in Indonesia.

While the remarkable initiative resulted in a substantial reduction in its carbon emissions, Indonesia's renowned mosque became the world's first place of worship to be awarded the 2022 Final Certification of EDGE given by a World Bank member organisation.

Solar panels harness clean energy from the sun, reducing reliance on conventional power sources while water-saving technologies promote conservation efforts.

Implementing rainwater harvesting for ablution purposes demonstrates a commitment to efficient water management.

Signages in mosques remind worshippers to conserve water during ablution (wudhu), a prerequisite before prayers, highlighting the growing awareness on conservation.

As a result of these initiatives, the mosque’s electricity bills have decreased by 25 percent, showcasing the tangible benefits of prioritising eco-friendly practices.

"This amalgamation of Islamic teachings with environmental awareness," says Nurlita, "reflects a dedicated effort to protect and preserve the environment as an integral part of our religious duty."

On the other hand, Green Sukuk is an innovative Sharia-based financial instrument exclusively devoted to financing green projects aimed at climate change mitigation and biodiversity conservation.

Such measures not only promote responsible resource management but also embody a collective effort to safeguard natural resources for future generations.

Pointing to research that found Indonesians place more trust in religious leaders to convey messages about climate change, Indonesia differs from the Global North in its relationship between religion and climate issues, says Aldy Permana, a young climate campaign manager.

Vulnerability to climate crisis

Indonesia is highly susceptible to the impacts of climate change, facing a range of challenges, including floods and droughts, as well as long-term shifts such as rising sea levels, altered rainfall patterns, and escalating temperatures.

The country is prone especially to landslides and floods, particularly during the rainy season. On May 12, at least 37 people died after hours of heavy rain triggered flash floods on Sumatra Island in western Indonesia.

This tragic event followed another devastating disaster in early March, where deadly flash floods and landslides hit West Sumatra.

Powerful currents swept away homes, roads were transformed into muddy rivers, and many people were killed, underscoring the dire repercussions of extreme weather events in Indonesia.

Geographical and topographical characteristics, coupled with recent industrial activities like deforestation, coal exports, and nickel production, have exacerbated the country's vulnerability to the climate crisis.

According to Global Forest Watch, between 2001 and 2023, Indonesia experienced a significant loss of tree cover, amounting to 30.8 million hectares, representing a 19 percent decrease since 2000. Alarmingly, 85 percent of this tree cover loss occurred in areas where the primary drivers were related to deforestation due to urbanisation.

Aldy says that in Indonesian society, communal values and social norms take precedence over individualistic tendencies, emphasising the importance of contributing to the collective well-being.

Citing survey results showing that 92 percent of Indonesians believe they should be good custodians of God's creation, Aldy says the faithful believe they are doing good by taking care of the environment according to Islamic values.