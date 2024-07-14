TÜRKİYE
Türkiye wants peace in region, says Fidan on Syria
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s call for peace in neighbuoring Syria is “important,” urging that it be heeded.
Türkiye wants peace in region, says Fidan on Syria
Hakan Fidan’s remarks came on Sunday during a joint news conference in Istanbul with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, who is visiting Türkiye. / Photo: AA
July 14, 2024

Negotiations between Syria and Türkiye have been conducted at various levels in the past, and Ankara wants peace in the region, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

Fidan’s remarks came on Sunday during a joint news conference in Istanbul with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, who is visiting Türkiye.

Fidan added that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s call for peace in neighbouring Syria is “important,” urging that it be heeded.

He added that Ankara is not changing its stance on the Syrian opposition.

The remarks came in the wake of Erdogan saying that Fidan and Turkish diplomats are working on a possible presidential meeting of Erdogan and Syria’s Bashar al Assad, the first one in well over a decade.

On ceasefire talks between Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Israel, Fidan said that Hamas accepting conditions on a ceasefire is seen by Israel as “weakness, surrender,” something he called “highly dangerous,” expressing the need to put more pressure on Israel, a point Erdogan has also stressed.​​​​​​​

