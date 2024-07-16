WORLD
Türkiye 'deeply saddened' by attack on Oman mosque
"We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, convey our condolences to the bereaved families and to the brotherly people of Oman," says Turkish foreign ministry.
The attack took place in the Ali bin Abi Talib mosque, a Shia mosque in Oman, known locally as the Imam Ali mosque. / Others
July 16, 2024

Türkiye has expressed deep sorrow over an attack that killed at least six people and wounded 30 others in a mosque in the Wadi al Kabir area of Oman's capital Muscat.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of six people and the injury of many others in an armed attack on a mosque in Muscat, the capital of Oman," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement following Tuesday's attack.

"We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, convey our condolences to the bereaved families and to the brotherly people of Oman, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," it added.

Omani police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the shooting. State media reported that three perpetrators of the attack were killed.

Several Pakistanis were killed in the gunfire.

Pakistan's foreign ministry described the incident, which took place in the Ali bin Abi Talib mosque, as a "terrorist" attack.

"We strongly condemn this cowardly attack and the killing of Muslims in the holy month of Muharram," said Pakistan's Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

The attack came as Shia Muslims observed Ashura, an annual period of mourning to commemorate the 7th-century death of Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad.

