WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia, Ukraine each free 95 POWs in latest swap
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's Defence Ministry both say 95 of their soldiers have been freed, in an exchange mediated by the UAE.
Russia, Ukraine each free 95 POWs in latest swap
Thousands of POWs have been freed in more than 50 individual exchanges throughout the war — an area where the two sides have been able to strike rare agreements since February 2022. / Photo: AFP
July 17, 2024

Russia and Ukraine have released a total of 190 captured soldiers in the latest prisoner exchange between the two sides, officials in Moscow and Kiev announced.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's Defence Ministry each said on Wednesday that 95 of their soldiers had been freed.

"We continue to bring our people home. Another 95 defenders have been released from Russian captivity," Zelenskyy said in a post on Telegram.

He said the exchange was mediated by the United Arab Emirates.

"As a result of a negotiation process, 95 Russian servicemen... have been returned," Russia's defence ministry said on Telegram.

Thousands of POWs have been freed in more than 50 individual exchanges throughout the war — an area where the two sides have been able to strike rare agreements since February 2022.

RelatedProtesters gather in Ukraine to show solidarity with Russian-held prisoners

Sporadic exchange of POWs

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in June that 1,348 Russian soldiers were being held in Ukrainian captivity and that Russia had detained 6,465 Ukrainian POWs.

Exchanges have taken place sporadically throughout the conflict.

In a rare instance of direct talks between officials from Moscow and Kiev, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said her office met with a counterpart from Ukraine at the exchange.

The first such meeting took place at an exchange in June, Ukraine's human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said at the time.

The officials discussed "joint humanitarian actions, including those related to the reunification of families," Moskalkova said.

Kiev accuses Russia of having forcibly deported thousands of Ukrainian children from the territory which came under Moscow's control and is working to secure their return.

Moscow says children were moved for their own protection.

Several have been returned, including through deals brokered by Qatar.

Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us